Pooran wants more clinical Red Force

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force skipper Nicholas Pooran praised his team’s clinical performance against the Guyana Harpy Eagles on Wednesday but said they can do a lot better with the ball and in the field in the ongoing CG United Super50 Cup.
Speaking to the media following his team’s six-wicket victory in their Zone A match at the Queen’s Park Oval, Pooran said the bowlers did a “tremendous” job after dismissing Guyana for 182.
However, he said the hosts paid the price for their lapses in the field.
Guyana were 97 for eight at one stage before a ninth wicket stand of 79 between Romario Shepherd and Gudakesh Motie got them past 150.
“I think we have been fairly consistent. This is one of our better performances but I think we have been consistent throughout as a batting and bowling unit,” Pooran said.
Asked about the Eagles’ lower order fight-back on Wednesday, Pooran added: “That is something we are working on.”
“It is a trend now. Doesn’t matter who we play, CCC (Combined Campuses and Colleges), Guyana, Windward Islands, the last couple of wickets they just forging a partnership,” he added.
On Monday, CCC were 107 for five but still managed to bat 50 overs before being dismissed for 200 in the final over.
Last Saturday, the Windward Islands Volcanoes were 93 for five and posted 189 in 47 overs. And the first time the Red Force and the Harpy Eagles met in the tournament last Wednesday, the visitors rallied from 201 for nine to post 269 for nine off 50 overs.
“We are trying our best and in the middle overs but the ball gets bigger and obviously it is really good wickets to bat on,” Pooran explained.
“You just can’t come and bowl a team out easily. If someone comes in and puts their head down and is just batting and playing proper cricket shots, I think there is valuable runs on the wickets and at the venues we are playing,” he continued.
“I guess we just have to maintain our body language, keep it positive as we can, stick together as a group and hopefully we could take those half-chances. We had some half-chances today and we didn’t take them, so we obviously paid the price again,” Pooran added.
Looking ahead to their final Zone A match against the Volcanoes at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba bowling off at 2 p.m. tomorrow, Pooran said the hosts just need to be clinical.
“When you have to opportunity to shut teams out, shut them out and take advantage of it. We lost one game in the tournament so far and I can’t fault the guys. I think we just need to continue doing what we have been doing which is focusing on ourselves as individuals and how we can have an impact on the game and take the opportunity and perform for the team.”
In terms of his own performances with the bat, the Red Force skipper was happy to be among the runs after struggling in the past few months.
“Obviously feeling good. Having struggled to get runs in the last couple of months, it was nice to be out in the middle and scoring some runs. Definitely feeling good,” he concluded.