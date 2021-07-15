Pooran: West Indies getting there

WEST INDIES stand-in T20 captain Nicholas Pooran is looking to maintain the winning habit ahead of their final CG Insurance match against Australia at the Darren Cricket Ground in St Lucia.

The Windies have an unassailable 3-1 lead, with the Aussies winning the fourth game of the five-match T20 International series Wednesday night by four runs. Pooran was pleased with the fightback after Australia blazed to a fast start before the first rain interruption. They were eventually restricted to 189 for six. “They could have easily gotten to 210-220 and made it even more difficult for us, so very proud,” Pooran told the media yesterday.

He said the squad is starting to shape up, with players more confident in their roles and improving from game to game, giving the coach, captain and selectors a bigger, more dependable pool of players to select from ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates in October. “Definitely I think we are very close to where I think we want to be,” Pooran said. “We are starting to get opening partnerships, which is 50 and above. We will take that any day. The middle overs for the first three games we batted very well. That is something we adjusted to after the first series. We played that situation very well. Last night (Wednesday) we kind of faltered there a little bit but that is fine. But all in all, I think that the team is getting there.”

With all-rounder Fabian Allen starting to produce runs more consistently in the lower order, that situation is actually lengthening the batting for the Caribbean side.

And asked about the strategy to allow explosive batsman Andre Russell to face all the balls in the final over, Pooran said: “If he had hit two sixes, everyone would have said that was the best decision. We backed him 100 per cent and we believe that Andre batting six balls, we know that it was two hits. He is a six-hitter. We believe he did the right thing...and I and the team thought that was the best decision for the team.”

Pooran, who has had scores of 17, 32 not out and 16 in his three innings so far, is also not worried about his form. Meanwhile, the WI T20 vice-captain is grateful for the experienced and knowledgeable senior players surrounding him who have helped in the decision-making on the field. He also added of the captaincy: “It gives you that sense of leadership. You want to perform every game but you know as individuals you can’t perform every game. You have more responsibility to yourself and to your team at the end of the day. On this team I am very honoured and thankful for the opportunity.”

Pooran said some niggling injuries among players were being sorted out and they were doing their best to recover in-between matches.

The injuries have opened the door for other players to raise their hands and be considered as the Windies work towards selecting a final squad ahead of the World Cup

“But at the moment,” Pooran said, “I think the agenda is just to keep winning. We want to win with our best team and that is what we are looking to do. Very happy with how the guys are performing, so I am looking forward to seeing the same guys in the next series as well.” The WI are scheduled to play Pakistan in a five-match T20 series starting July 27.

