Columbus Crew are hoping the return from injury of Trinidad and Tobago international, Kevin Molino, and a couple of other players, helps turn around their fortunes in the Major League Soccer (MLS) season.
The mid-western United States outfit currently languish eighth in the Eastern Conference following a lacklustre start to a campaign with two wins, two defeats and two draws. Molino, 30, is yet to feature this season after suffering a recurring hamstring injury in pre-season preparation, following his free agency move from Minnesota United FC.
“We need to focus on the positives. We just won the game [against New York City FC], we are back at home for two games, our playmaker Lucas Zelarayan is playing out of his mind right now,” said head coach Caleb Porter.
“We are getting healthier. We’re hoping to have Molino back soon. We signed him to help improve our production in the attack. I’m focused on the positives.”
Winger Molino is expected to bring to the Crew lineup his wealth of experience that has yielded 32 goals and 27 assists from 104 MLS regular season appearances.
He enjoyed a strong finish to last season where he netted four goals in three playoff matches to end the campaign with nine goals and two assists. Understandably, Crew has struggled in front of goal with just five this season and none so far from open play.
Midfielder Perry Kitchen and left back Milton Valenzuela are also tapped to return from injury soon and though this weekend’s clash with Toronto will be too early for them, Porter believes Crew will be a different unit following the MLS June break. “We believe we’ll be pretty close with all those guys after the break,” Porter stressed.
“[But] probably not a lot is going to change going into this game [against Toronto FC]. Maybe Perry Kitchen could be available for some minutes which would help obviously for [midfielder Artur].
“The good news is the majority of our guys are healthy and key guys. Milton still not. Molino still not. Some of those pieces again I believe will help improve our production.”w