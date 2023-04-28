Portious wins big in Alabama

PORTIOUS Warren emerged victorious in the women’s shot put at the Crimson Tide Invitational in Alabama, USA, last Saturday.
Warren threw the iron ball 18.15 metres. Another Trinidad and Tobago athlete, University of Alabama senior Cherisse Murray was third with a personal best 17.21m effort.
University of Southern Mississippi senior Safiya John clocked 13.75 seconds for bronze in the women’s 100 metres hurdles. John was sixth in the high jump with a 1.65 metres clearance.
Mauricia Prieto was sixth fastest in the women’s 200m in 23.79 seconds. Prieto clocked a wind-assisted 12.02 to finish 16th overall in the 100. Hinds Community College freshman Rinaldo Moore was tenth in the men’s 400m hurdles in 52.88.
At the J Fred Duckett Twilight Meet, in Texas, University of Houston sophomore Dillon Leacock was fourth fastest in the men’s 400m hurdles in 52.38 seconds.
At the Meet of Champions, in Illinois, University of Northern Iowa junior Onal Mitchell finished fourth in the men’s 400m in 49.21 seconds.
In Texas, Janeil Bellille returned a time of one minute, 00.57 seconds for fifth spot overall in the Michael Johnson Invitational women’s 400m hurdles.
Renny Quow was 14th fastest in the men’s 400m in 46.83 seconds. University of Kentucky junior Iantha Wright was 22nd in the women’s 100 in 11.78, while Taejha Badal was 25th in 11.84. Badal clocked 24.55 for 41st spot in the 200.
At the Tropical Park Meet, in Florida, Andre Marcano finished fifth in the men’s 100m final in 10.80 seconds.
Louisiana State University (LSU) freshman Jaden James secured sixth spot in the LSU Alumni Gold men’s discus event with a 51.53m throw.
Carlon Hosten clocked a personal best 20.72 seconds to finish seventh in the men’s 200m. His University of Minnesota teammate, Devin Augustine was 22nd in 21.12. Another Minnesota sprinter, Kion Benjamin was eighth fastest in the men’s 100 in a wind-assisted 10.21, while Hosten was 19th in 10.38.
Akilah Lewis produced a 23.90 seconds run to finish 15th overall in the women’s 200m. The Minnesota junior was 21st in the 100 in 11.69. University of Central Florida student Tamia Badal clocked 14.30 for 19th spot in the women’s 100m hurdles.
At the Pittsburg State University Tune-Up, in Kansas, University of Central Missouri freshman Ariel Kerr was seventh fastest in the men’s 200m in 21.78 seconds.
At the USC Open Outdoor meet, in South Carolina, Che Lara finished first in his section and ninth overall in the men’s 400m in 47.66 seconds. The Limestone University student was 19th in the 200 in a wind-aided 21.41.
At the John McDonnell Invitational, in Arkansas, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff sophomore Genesis Joseph finished ninth overall in the men’s 400m in 48.75 seconds. William Jewell College senior Justen O’Brien was 14th in 49.67.
Anya Akili secured 13th spot in the Georgia Tech Invitational women’s long jump with a 5.52m leap. The Tennessee Tech University junior was 15th in the 100m hurdles in 14.73 seconds and 29th in the 200m in 25.54. Another Tennessee Tech student, Malika Coutain was 46th in the 200 in 25.98 and 33rd in the 400 in 58.64.
At the ESU Midwest Classic, in Kansas, Malachi Heywood finished 13th in the men’s 400m in 50.49 seconds. The Graceland University freshman was 15th in the 200 in a windy 22.32.
In Kingston, Jamaica, Judah Taylor clocked 10.79 seconds for 36th spot overall in the Velocity Fest 13 men’s 100m event.