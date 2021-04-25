Portious wins big

Portious Warren dominated her rivals to claim the women’s shot put title at the Alumni Gold meet in Louisiana, USA, on Saturday.
The Trinidad and Tobago field athlete threw the iron ball 18.12 metres for a huge cushion on American Elena Bruckner, the runner-up at 17.04.
Another T&T thrower, University of Alabama student Cherisse Murray finished fourth with a 16.50m effort. T&T/Texas A&M University heptathlete Tyra Gittens was 12th at 12.53.
Warren’s 18.12m throw was a season’s best for the 25-year-old, and earned her 15th spot on the 2021 world outdoor performance list. New Zealand’s two-time Olympic champion, Valerie Adams is the global leader with a 19.65m effort.
Asa Guevara secured silver in the Alumni Gold Olympic Development men’s 400 metres event. The T&T quartermiler clocked 46.09 seconds.
Gittens finished fourth in her section and seventh overall in the women’s 100m hurdles in a wind-assisted 13.26 seconds. University of Colorado student Tamia Badal was 18th in a windy 14.10.
Louisiana State University (LSU) senior Akanni Hislop got home in 21.05 seconds for 10th spot overall in the men’s 200m. Badal was 13th fastest in the women’s 400m hurdles in one minute, 02.03 seconds. And Alabama’s Joshua Jacob St Clair was 15th in the men’s 400m in 47.53.
At the Tabor College Open, in Kansas, Butler Community College sprinter Jerod Elcock struck gold in the men’s 200m in 21.18 seconds. Elcock was fifth fastest in the 100m in 10.52. His Butler teammate, Judah Taylor clocked 48.24 for silver in the men’s 400m.
In Mississippi, Adell Colthrust got to the line in a personal best 10.53 seconds to capture the I-20 Twilight men’s 100m title. The Jackson State University freshman picked up 200m silver in 21.35—also a personal best.
At the Texas Tech Open, Justin Guy topped the men’s 110m hurdles field in 14.03 seconds. His South Plains College teammate, Camille Lewis won the women’s 400m hurdles in 1:01.97.
On Wednesday, at the Oliver Jackson Twilight meet, also in Texas, West Texas A&M University student Asha James threw 45.82m to earn women’s javelin silver. Angelo State University’s Talena Murray landed the spear 44.88m to bag bronze. Lewis finished fifth overall in the women’s 400m hurdles in 1:05.85. In the high jump, Lewis was seventh with a 1.52m clearance. And in the men’s 110m hurdles, Guy was seventh fastest in 14.79 seconds.