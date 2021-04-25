Portious wins big

Portious Warren

DOMINANT: Trinidad and Tobago thrower Portious Warren.

Portious Warren dominated her rivals to claim the women’s shot put title at the Alumni Gold meet in Louisiana, USA, on Saturday.

The Trinidad and Tobago field athlete threw the iron ball 18.12 metres for a huge cushion on American Elena Bruckner, the runner-up at 17.04.

Another T&T thrower, University of Alabama student Cherisse Murray finished fourth with a 16.50m effort. T&T/Texas A&M University heptathlete Tyra Gittens was 12th at 12.53.

Warren’s 18.12m throw was a season’s best for the 25-year-old, and earned her 15th spot on the 2021 world outdoor performance list. New Zealand’s two-time Olympic champion, Valerie Adams is the global leader with a 19.65m effort.

Asa Guevara secured silver in the Alumni Gold Olympic Development men’s 400 metres event. The T&T quartermiler clocked 46.09 seconds.

Gittens finished fourth in her section and seventh overall in the women’s 100m hurdles in a wind-assisted 13.26 seconds. University of Colorado student Tamia Badal was 18th in a windy 14.10.

Louisiana State University (LSU) senior Akanni Hislop got home in 21.05 seconds for 10th spot overall in the men’s 200m. Badal was 13th fastest in the women’s 400m hurdles in one minute, 02.03 seconds. And Alabama’s Joshua Jacob St Clair was 15th in the men’s 400m in 47.53.

At the Tabor College Open, in Kansas, Butler Community College sprinter Jerod Elcock struck gold in the men’s 200m in 21.18 seconds. Elcock was fifth fastest in the 100m in 10.52. His Butler teammate, Judah Taylor clocked 48.24 for silver in the men’s 400m.

In Mississippi, Adell Colthrust got to the line in a personal best 10.53 seconds to capture the I-20 Twilight men’s 100m title. The Jackson State University freshman picked up 200m silver in 21.35—also a personal best.

At the Texas Tech Open, Justin Guy topped the men’s 110m hurdles field in 14.03 seconds. His South Plains College teammate, Camille Lewis won the women’s 400m hurdles in 1:01.97.

On Wednesday, at the Oliver Jackson Twilight meet, also in Texas, West Texas A&M University student Asha James threw 45.82m to earn women’s javelin silver. Angelo State University’s Talena Murray landed the spear 44.88m to bag bronze. Lewis finished fifth overall in the women’s 400m hurdles in 1:05.85. In the high jump, Lewis was seventh with a 1.52m clearance. And in the men’s 110m hurdles, Guy was seventh fastest in 14.79 seconds.

Nadal claims 12th Barcelona title

Rafael Nadal saved a match point on his way to beating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-7(6), 7-5 yesterday in the Barcelona Open final, winning the title for a record 12th time.

Taking a knee set to be outlawed at Tokyo Games

Taking a knee is set to be outlawed at the Tokyo Olympics after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) approved a recommendation from its own Athletes’ Commission to curtail the right to protest on the field of play.

Two thirds of respondents to a survey relating to a potential change of the IOC’s Rule 50, which bans demonstrations of “political, religious or racial propaganda” on Olympic sites, said they did not feel such protests were appropriate.

Capitals edge Sunrisers in ‘Super Over’ thriller

Capitals edge Sunrisers in ‘Super Over’ thriller

Delhi Capitals saw off Sunrisers Hyderabad with the last ball of an IPL Super Over as they edged a nail-biting tussle in Chennai—with David Warner left ruing failing to get his bat over the line and, perhaps, not deploying Jonny Bairstow.

YES, WE CAN

YES, WE CAN

While CEO Johnny Grave doesn’t expect Cricket West Indies to match its 2019 surplus anytime soon, he is confident that with prudent financial management and their new media rights deals, they can get the organisation out of the red.

