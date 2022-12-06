PORTUGAL RUN RIOT

Portugal booked their place in the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time for 16 years with a impressive 6-1 win over Switzerland yesterday, despite coach Fernando Santos deciding to bench Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo’s replacement, 21-year-old Goncalo Ramos, more than justified his selection with a hat-trick while veteran defender Pepe, Raphael Guerreiro and substitute Rafael Leao also found the net. Manuel Akanji got Switzerland’s goal, though it was nothing more than a consolation.