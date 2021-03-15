West Indies middle order batsman Darren Bravo is embracing his role as senior player in the set-up and said that his elevation to the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force four-day captaincy last year has given him a new perspective, which has had a positive impact on his game.
Bravo, speaking to the media during a Zoom call yesterday, felt that the responsibility of leadership has brought out the best in him and was reflected in his ODI century on Sunday which helped lay the platform for the West Indies’ five-wicket victory and a 3-0 series sweep against Sri Lanka.
“Each and every time I try to do my best and I try to take that level of responsibility. As a senior player I will try to set that foundation for the other batters to come and not allow the middle order to get exposed too early. I understand my game and it is a matter of taking on that responsibility for as long as possible,” Bravo explained.
“I think the level of responsibility has helped me improve as a player from since I got the opportunity to captain the Red Force in the four-day tournament. I think it allowed me to see things from a different perspective so for me leadership is not a problem.
“I believe it is a situation that helped me to go the extra step so all in all I think it was a blessing in disguise for me and I am really happy about that. As I said I see things from a different perspective now and I think it has helped so it has been all for good,” the stylish left-hander added.
In terms of the upcoming Test, Bravo said he is ready to play whatever role is required to help the team continue their winning ways.
So far, the West Indies have won seven of their last eight matches across all formats, including a tough 2-0 Test series sweep against Bangladesh in Bangladesh.
Bravo opted out of that tour but is back in the mix for the upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka and said the team has to continue believing in themselves and that they should not be taking anything for granted despite their recent run of victories.
“I think it is a situation where, as a team, we definitely need to believe in ourselves. I think the team is riding on some sort of confidence obviously doing well against Bangladesh in their home country. But I think we need to come together as a team and plan well and execute our game plans and I be lieve as long as we do that, we should be able to come out on top,” Bravo said of the upcoming Tests.
“We are not taking anything for granted. Yes, we have won the two white ball series, but it is important we plan well and execute well and as players we need to take that responsibility to make life much easier for us as a team,” he added.
While the team has been on a winning roll so far this series, Bravo remained grounded, noting that Test cricket is a totally different format and that the players will continue to work their hardest to continue to be successful.
“I believe the way we practice and plan is all geared towards success and making the public happy. I know we don’t always get it right, but it is always our intention and responsibility to get things done in the proper way. I think the more we continue believing in ourselves and working together, we are going to show signs of improvement,” Bravo explained.
“It is going to take some time, but the guys are trying their best. We will strive to be consistent, and the guys have been working hard and we have been trying and I am sure we’re going to get it right. So, continue supporting us because every time we go out there we definitely want to do well for the West Indian public,” he added.
Of his own form leading into the Test series, Bravo said it was nice to score some runs in the final ODI but that he will have to up his game and be prepared for a different set of challenges in the Test series.
“Obviously it is always good to get runs under your belt and spend time in the middle, moreso just before the start of a Test series. At the end of the day, it is a totally different format, and we have a couple of days before the series, so it is important that we utilise those days in the best way possible before the Tests,” Bravo concluded.