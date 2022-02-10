Positive meeting

Leaders of national governing bodies (NGBs) were pleased with the feedback and clarifications issued concerning the country’s Return To Play policy following a virtual meeting with the Ministry of Sport and Community Affairs and the Sports Company of Trinidad and Tobago (SporTT).
National Association of Athletic Administrations of Trinidad and Tobago (NAATT) president George Commissiong said the meeting was a useful one.
“It allowed personnel from the Ministry of Sport and Community Development and SporTT to share with stakeholders the key elements of the Return To Play Policy and to provide clarity on some of the grey areas, Commissiong stated. “As we understand it, the policy is a work in progress and there are aspects to be revisited. We are currently in phase one with phase two is to be rolled out in March.”
Commissiong added the question and answer session allowed for necessary dialogue to improve the policy.
“Owing to time constraints at yesterday’s (Wednesday‘s) meeting, participants have been given an opportunity to submit additional questions via an online portal,” Commissiong said.
The athletics boss added some of his members are unvaccinated and the current arrangements would mean that they are neither able to train at the different stadia nor participate in the NAAATT’s scheduled events.
“The vaccination restriction did not apply prior to phase one being introduced. At that time, the rigid enforcement of the prevention protocols was key and some of our members prefer those arrangements,” Commissiong noted. ”We are hopeful that phase two will bring a further lifting of restrictions, but as a responsible organisation, we shall continue to comply with Government’s policies and the public health regulations.”
Chairman of the normalisation committee of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association, Robert Hadad described the meeting with the SporTT and MSCD as very productive,
“We thank them for the workshop. I believe that the stakeholders have a clearer idea on the processes involved in operating a ‘safe zone’ for sport and the approval mechanisms that need to be followed,“ Hadad explained.
He added that the staging of matches is one aspect, while training is another, “so continuous dialogue and solidifying how everyone can operate safely and within the regulations is key.”
“The pandemic continues to be dynamic but we believe that it is a positive direction for sport and hope that it gets even better as it will hopefully be a phased re-opening for sport,“ Hadad concluded.
Trinidad and Tobago Hockey Board (TTHB) secretary Reyah Richardson said coming out of Wednesday’s session, the NGBs under SporTT and MSCD were sensitised as to what will be required in the phase one and the Covid-19 public health regulations as it pertains to this industry.
“Information was provided on the requirements to host sporting events - the approvals to be obtained, the human resource required, the documentation, gate and venue control and management, use of facilities,” said Richardson.
“It was an opportunity for NGBs to seek clarification on some issues or to offer suggestions; and for SporTT/MSCD...based on the comments, to revisit certain aspects of the return to play template and improve on it for the next phase of this process.”
Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board president Azim Bassarath commended the government bodies for their consultation.
“I really want to compliment the Ministry of Sport and the Sports Company of T&T for the initiative with stakeholders. The session helped to clear up all the issues surrounding the Return To play Policy and what the NGBs need to have in place and what action they need to take to ensure that athletes and young persons return to the field of play.”
The TTCB president said he was especially pleased about the information concerning the NGBs’ obligation to apply in advance to the Ministry of Sport for approval for the use of recreational grounds and facilities for the TTCB’ s planned competitions.