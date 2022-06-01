Positive vibes

JASON WICKHAM, Team TTO manager of the PanAm Aquatics Age-Group Swimming Championships, reported an upbeat mood in his camp as they prepare to splash into action today from 10.30 a.m. at the National Aquatic Centre in Balmain, Couva.
The 33-member local team is led by two-time First Citizens Sports Foundation Youth Sportsman of the Year Nikoli Blackman against 16 other nations in a meet that includes 230 swimmers. On the girls side, Tokyo2020 Olympian Cherelle Thompson heads the list.
Today will see action in the Open 800m freestyle, the 200m individual medley (IM), 50m breaststroke and the 100m freestyle events.
Wickham said the team had to overcome some late issues with pool-time availability at the National Aquatic Centre, replaced by a Monday morning session at the Joao Havelange Centre of Excellence.
“We are very positive in the camp… Everybody came out and there is a good mood in the camp amongst the athletes,” Wickham described. In his role as manager, Wickham has co-ordinated with the parents while the coaching aspect has been left to head coach Sharntelle Mc Leab and her assistant coaches, including former national age-group standout Christian Homer, Mark Rivas and Derron “Rocky” Samlalsingh.
“The coaches… have been doing a very good job of keeping the team motivated and excited. At the last session, they were practicing their chants etc.,” Wickham explained. “One thing we have maintained throughout this few weeks is that we are going there to represent T&T and this is not about a collection of clubs going out there to represent our club brand.”
Wickham added it had been ingrained in the swimmers to ensure maximum concentration every time they hit the pool because of the timed-final format of the competition.
“They have one swim and we just want them to give it their best shot possible, the best account of themselves because there are no heats and finals,” noted Wickham, adding that they are looking to record as many personal bests as possible.
Wickham hopes the home advantage counts, a situation last replicated at the 2017 CCCAN (Central American & Caribbean Swimming Confederation) Championships hosted here.
“For a lot of persons this is their first time they are going to be competing home in T&T. The last time we had that was in 2017, and that lends itself to a whole level of excitement including who will be bringing out their family to come out and watch the Games, so the athletes are excited and raring to go.”
Wickham also commended the full-hearted and good-value support by corporate T&T who provided the athletes with product and financial support.
“It is probably the first time in a while where athletes got more than they had to pay for to represent the country…it has really motivated the parents and the athletes…the kind of support we have been successful collectively in getting enough sponsorship to take the burden off the athletes and their families.
“It helps they are competing at home and they don’t have the airfare and accommodation expense competing at home… The reception and feedback from corporate T&T has been amazing,” he concluded.
Team TTO:
Boys 11-12 — Alejandro Agard, Jaden Mills
Girls 13-14 — Madara Edwards, Maidan Edwards, Sydney Look Fong, Keiera Audain
Boys 13-14 — Zachary Anthony, Darren Belfon, Liam Carrington, Shaelen Reece, Giovanni RIvas, Anpherne Bernard
Girls 15-17 — Amari Ash, Joy Blackett, Tyla Ho A Shu
Boys 15-17 — Nikoli Blackman, Aaron Stuart, Josiah Changar, Johann-Matthew Matamoro, Prince Moreau, Akash Singh
Girls 18 & over — Cherelle Thompson, Gabriela Donahue, Johnnya Ferdinand, Jahmia Harley, DeNicha Lewis,
Gabrielle Vickles, Ornella Walker
Boys 18 & over — Christian Awah, Josiah Parag, Delroy Tyrell, Cadell Lyons, Aqeel Joseph,