BOXING matchmaker/promoter Boxu Potts believes that Claude Noel, T&T’s first-ever boxing world champion, deserves a state funeral.
Noel died on Sunday. Blind, an amputee and a diabetic, the Roxborough native passed in humble circumstances of a yet-to-be-determined cause.
Potts, who has parlayed multiple roles in the sport of boxing, argues that even 42 years since he lifted the WBA lightweight title, Noel’s achievement had such national impact that he deserves the ultimate send-off via a state funeral.
“I think Mr Noel should be respected and be given a state funeral,” stated the outspoken and often controversial figure. “I find it is very deserving for him. He has done yeoman service for this country. He is the first-ever world champion for the entire region, Jamaica right down to Guyana, and for that we must give him a good send-off.”
Potts added: “I call on the Ministry of Sport and the social services to do the honourable thing and give him a good send-off.”
Noel’s world title victory in September 1981 was a momentous occasion and came at the time when the Caribbean region had few who excelled on a world stage. Not only did Noel win the world title, but he also twice became Commonwealth champion and Latin champion as well.
Noel became the country’s first world title-holder when he defeated Mexican Rodolfo “El Gato” Gonzalez for the vacant WBA World Lightweight championship in Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA.
Then 33, Noel was at the time the oldest boxer to have won a world title, though his reign was short-lived as three months later, in his first defence, he suffered an eighth-round knockout against American Arturo Frias in Las Vegas. Noel had been ahead on all three judges’ cards.
However, Noel’s achievement of becoming this country’s first-ever boxing world champion could not be diminished as it sparked nationwide celebrations. And in 1982 he received the Chaconia Gold Medal while in his native Tobago, a highway was named in his honour. He also was given a house in Malabar by the then-government of George Chambers.
Meanwhile, the Trinidad and Tobago Boxing Board has offered its condolences on Noel’s passing.
“The Chairman and Members of the Trinidad Boxing Board of Control, conveys condolences to the family and friends of the late Claude Noel (professional boxer),” the Board stated. “Trinidad and Tobago has truly lost a boxing icon.”