THE Prime Minister’s Sport and Culture fund has given the professional boxing card featuring USA-born T&T fighter Lorissa Rivas a $75,000 boost. In a media release, Fight Night promoter Amanda Potts thanked the Office of the Prime Minister - Sport and Culture Fund, for coming on board as one of the first sponsors to assist with the WBC Heavyweight world title fight.

“The Sport and Culture Fund is a Board under the Prime Minister’s Office and they have seen it fit to assist us with this historic event. As you all are aware this is the first-ever heavyweight world title fight, male or female, that is going to be fought on this soil, and we thought it was a wonderful gesture of the prime minister, much thanks!,” Amanda Potts said.

