TRINIDADIANS Noah Powder and Levi Garcia both received picks on the CONCACAF Nations League B Best X1 for the June 2022 FIFA international match window.
The players had stellar performances over the ten-day four-match series which saw T&T twice beat St Vincent and the Grenadines, edge Bahamas 1-0 and lose 2-1 to Nicaragua.
AEK Athens striker Garcia scored and set up a goal for Neveal Hackshaw in T&T’s 2-0 win over SVG at Arnos Vale and United States-based midfielder Powder netted twice in the return 4-1 victory in Port of Spain. Hackshaw, another USA-based midfielder, was unlucky not to have gotten a selection after putting in a sterling performance and also getting the winning goal against the Bahamas.