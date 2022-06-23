TRINIDADIANS Noah Powder and Levi Garcia both received picks on the CONCACAF Nations League B Best X1 for the June 2022 FIFA international match window.

The players had stellar performances over the ten-day four-match series which saw T&T twice beat St Vincent and the Grenadines, edge Bahamas 1-0 and lose 2-1 to Nicaragua.

AEK Athens striker Garcia scored and set up a goal for Neveal Hackshaw in T&T’s 2-0 win over SVG at Arnos Vale and United States-based midfielder Powder netted twice in the return 4-1 victory in Port of Spain. Hackshaw, another USA-based midfielder, was unlucky not to have gotten a selection after putting in a sterling performance and also getting the winning goal against the Bahamas.

Giants, Blue Devils meet in Blast final

Scorpion Titans Blue Devils and Valinis Supermarket Leatherback Giants will contest today’s final of the Dream 11 Trinidad T10 Blast.

Yesterday at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BLCA), the Blue Devils beat previous front-runners Fides Ltd Scarlet Ibis Scorchers by four wickets, while a Saiba Batoosingh half-century that took the Leather Back Giants to a seven-wicket win over Tiger Tanks Cocrico Cavaliers.

Carter misses out on 50-free final

Top local swimmer Dylan Carter failed to advance to today’s 50-metre freestyle final at the 19th FINA Long Course World Championships taking place in Budapest, Hungary.

Yesterday, Carter, 26, won heat six in 22.19 seconds, touching the wall in a dead-heat with Korea’s Yuchan Ji. The two were eventually separated via a swim-off, which Carter won in a personal best 21.91 seconds for a long-course event, while 19-year-old Ji clocked 22.03.

NGC/NAAATT National Open Championships

“Trinidad and Tobago’s Fastest Man” title will be decided at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, in Port of Spain, tomorrow —day two of the NGC/NAAATT National Open Championships.

All contenders for the crown will be on show at the same venue from five o’clock this afternoon in the men’s 100 metres preliminaries.

Victory focus

Marquee seamer Kemar Roach enters the second Test against Bangladesh here today poised to become only the sixth West Indies bowler in history to reach 250 wickets, but captain Kraigg Brathwaite said the looming achievement would not cloud the side’s focus in their quest for a series sweep.

JUNIOR WARRIORS ADVANCE

Trinidad and Tobago’s Under 20 men’s national footballers won 3-0 against Suriname last night to advance to the knockout stages of the 2022 CONCACAF Men’s Under-20 Championship in Honduras.

The junior Soca Warriors took a while to get into full flight before breaking down the stubborn Surinamese in the second half. Second half substitute Nathaniel James, a striker who lives in La Horquetta, scored twice to take his tournament tally to four goals and also provided the free-kick which gave T&T another goal.

Tennis returns to Racquet Centre today

TENNIS will return to the National Racquet Centre after an absence of almost 29 months today.

The trials to select the Trinidad and Tobago team for next month’s ITF (International Tennis Federation)/COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation) Sub Region 4 12 and Under Development Championships will get going at 4 p.m. at the Tacarigua venue.