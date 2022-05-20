RED FORCE from Back Page

Thomas batted T&T out of the match, each scoring quick half-centuries to take the lead from 240 at the start of play to over 400 by the luncheon interval.

Caught off a Shannon Gabriel no-ball off the fourth delivery of the day, Powell upped the tempo and started to play a few more shots, lashing consecutive fours off Jayden Seales before Montcin Hodge drove the pacer through cover for another boundary in the same over.

The Hurricanes’ run rate increased in the latter portion of the morning session with Powell hitting Akeal Hosein over deep mid-wicket for six. But the left-arm spinner struck back by removing Hodge for 39 in the same over, caught behind while trying to cut.

Hosein got a second wicket a few overs later when Kaecy Carty was caught by Jason Mohammed at mid-off for five with the score on 102 for two. By then, the lead was already up to 319 and went past 400 before lunch with Thomas and Powell putting on 86 runs in the next ten overs before the break.

Powell was run out early in the second session, having faced 96 balls, counting six fours and three sixes. Meanwhile, Thomas kept going guns, blasting six sixes and five fours in his 53-ball 84, before Cariah intervened with three quick wickets to force the declaration halfway through the second session. The match concludes today.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

‘UNDER THE COSH’

‘UNDER THE COSH’

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force will be in a battle for survival on the final day of their West Indies Championship match against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex, today.

Having been set 459 to win, the Red Force slipped to 53 for four before skipper Joshua Da Silva and Yannic Cariah propped up the second innings briefly.

Powell and Thomas put T&T bowlers to the sword

Thomas batted T&T out of the match, each scoring quick half-centuries to take the lead from 240 at the start of play to over 400 by the luncheon interval.

Caught off a Shannon Gabriel no-ball off the fourth delivery of the day, Powell upped the tempo and started to play a few more shots, lashing consecutive fours off Jayden Seales before Montcin Hodge drove the pacer through cover for another boundary in the same over.

Scorpions thrash Volcanoes

Scorpions thrash Volcanoes

After defeats in the opening rounds of the West Indies Championship in February, the Jamaica Scorpions bounced back with an emphatic innings and 14-run victory over the Windward Islands Hurricanes, in their round three clash at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba yesterday.

RBC youth tourney kicks off June 18

THE RBC-sponsored Youth Community 2022 football programme returns with an exciting island wide tournament concept.

The tournament will cater for Under-20 players with the inclusion of three Under-23 players an

Pollard joins Narine at Surrey for Blast

Pollard joins Narine at Surrey for Blast

Former West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard has joined English county Surrey for the T20 Blast bowling off next week.

The 35-year-old will link up with sidelined West Indies off-spinner and fellow Trinidadian Sunil Narine for the campaign, which will see him featuring in domestic English cricket for the first time in over a decade.

Thompson-Herah withdraws from Diamond League meet

Thompson-Herah withdraws from Diamond League meet

Olympic 100m and 200m champion Elaine Thompson-Herah has withdrawn from this weekend’s Birmingham Diamond League meet after she experienced discomfort in training, her management agency said on Thursday.

Jamaican Thompson-Herah was set to run in the 100m in an eagerly awaited contest along with Tokyo bronze medallist and compatriot Shericka Jackson and Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith who won 100m silver at the 2019 World Championships.