Powell and Thomas put T&T bowlers to the sword

Thomas batted T&T out of the match, each scoring quick half-centuries to take the lead from 240 at the start of play to over 400 by the luncheon interval.
Caught off a Shannon Gabriel no-ball off the fourth delivery of the day, Powell upped the tempo and started to play a few more shots, lashing consecutive fours off Jayden Seales before Montcin Hodge drove the pacer through cover for another boundary in the same over.
The Hurricanes’ run rate increased in the latter portion of the morning session with Powell hitting Akeal Hosein over deep mid-wicket for six. But the left-arm spinner struck back by removing Hodge for 39 in the same over, caught behind while trying to cut.
Hosein got a second wicket a few overs later when Kaecy Carty was caught by Jason Mohammed at mid-off for five with the score on 102 for two. By then, the lead was already up to 319 and went past 400 before lunch with Thomas and Powell putting on 86 runs in the next ten overs before the break.
Powell was run out early in the second session, having faced 96 balls, counting six fours and three sixes. Meanwhile, Thomas kept going guns, blasting six sixes and five fours in his 53-ball 84, before Cariah intervened with three quick wickets to force the declaration halfway through the second session. The match concludes today.