Powell fires Capitals to 16-run victory

Rovman Powell outgunned his former West Indies captain Kieron Pollard in a high-scoring blockbuster yesterday, both players unleashing stunning half-centuries before Dubai Capitals emerged with a thrilling 16-run victory over MI Emirates.
The in-form Powell holed out off the final ball of the innings for a Man-of-the-Match 97 to heartbreakingly miss out on his second T20 hundred, as his Capitals piled up an imposing 222-3 off their 20 overs at Zayed Cricket Stadium.
Former England Test captain Joe Root belted a sparkling 82 from 54 balls, combining with Powell in a stellar 119-run, second wicket stand which laid the basis for the eventual total.
In reply, Pollard lifted Emirates with a robust 86 (38 balls) after the run chase lay in ruins at 26-3 at the end of the sixth over, when Nicholas Pooran played on to seamer Hazrat Luqman (2-24) without scoring.
Pollard put on 118 for the fourth wicket with former Andre Fletcher (35 not out), but by the time the Trinidadian perished in the deep at the end of the 16th over, Emirates still required 79 runs from 24 balls.
Najibullah Zadran arrived to smash a nine-ball 30 with a four and four sixes in a 39-run, fifth wicket stand with Fletcher but the 36 runs needed from the last over proved a hill too far to climb.
The victory was Capitals’ second in five matches and moved them into fourth spot in the International League T20 standings while the result was Emirates’ first defeat, keeping them third on six points after four outings.