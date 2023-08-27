Powell fireworks

Rovman Powell smashed an unbeaten fifty, as Barbados Royals pulled off the second highest run chase in Caribbean Premier League history to beat hapless St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by six wickets on Saturday night.
In pursuit of an imposing 198 at Warner Park, Powell finished unbeaten on a 29-ball 67, a knock which carried Royals to their target still with nine balls to spare.
The right-hander clobbered five fours and five sixes, racing to the fastest half-century of the season off 21 balls—the landmark achieved with the last of three successive sixes in the 17th over sent down by left-arm seamer Dominic Drakes.
“I think the execution was pretty good. We know that’s a good wicket, it’s a small outfield so bowlers are under pressure…,” Powell said afterwards. “I was very clear [in my thinking] and I knew exactly what I wanted to do.”
He added: “I knew exactly the bowlers I wanted to attack and it worked in my favour. I knew that once I go through the leg-spinner (Izharulhaq Naveed) I will kill these fast bowlers on such a good wicket.”
Openers Rahkeem Cornwall (38) and Kyle Mayers (31) bossed the power-play while Alick Athanaze struck a controlled 30 in the middle order as Royals won their first, following their rained out game Jamaica Tallawahs and the 54-run thrashing at the hands of St Lucia Kings in their opener.
“One of the keys we spoke about was our bowling and I don’t think we executed well. As a team we know that,” Sherfane Rutherford said in the absence of captain Evin Lewis. “I don’t think we hit the mark as much as (we could have).
“It’s a wicket where you have to use a lot of slower balls, change-of-pace, (balls) into the wicket, even wide yorkers, straight yorkers—I don’t think we bowled much of that. I think we short (about) 20, 25 runs because it’s a good wicket,” he added.
Opener Andre Fletcher had earlier top-scored with 51 from 38 balls after Patriots had been sent in, lifting the winless hosts to an impressive 197 for six off their 20 overs.
Fletcher belted five fours and three sixes, posting 42 for the opening stand with Lewis (8) and a further 39 for the third wicket with Rutherford who hit a four and two sixes in a 20-ball 28.
Patriots lost their way momentarily when three wickets tumbled for 11 runs in the space of 18 balls but Drakes (20 not out) put on 32 with Ambati Rayudu (15) for the sixth wicket before adding a further 54 in an unbroken seventh wicket partnership with Corbin Bosch whose 38 needed just 12 balls and included four fours and three sixes.
In reply, Royals made light work of the target. Cornwall blasted three fours and four sixes in a 15-ball cameo, in a 58-run opening stand off just 24 deliveries with left-handed Mayers who counted four fours and a six in a 17-ball knock.
When both fell, Athanaze added 33 for the third wicket with Jason Holder (24) before Powell joined him to dominate a 74-run, fourth wicket stand, which ended the game as a competitive affair.
Summarised Scores:
PATRIOTS 197 for six off 20 overs (Andre Fletcher 51, Corbin Bosch 38, Sherfane Rutherfore 28; Qais Ahmad 2-16, Nyeem Young 2-54) vs ROYALS 200 for four off 18.3 overs (Rovman Powell 67 not out, Rahkeem Cornwall 38, Kyle Mayers 31, Alick Athanaze 30; Dominic Drakes 2-37)