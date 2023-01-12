Powell hails ‘special’ tournament

West Indies Twenty20 vice-captain Rovman Powell, who will lead one of the six franchises in the World International League T20, has described the inaugural campaign as the “start of something special”, as he prepares for today’s opener against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders.
The 29-year-old, heavily tipped to become the next West Indies white-ball captain following Nicholas Pooran’s resignation last November, has been appointed captain of Dubai Capitals for the January 13 to February 12 tournament.
“This is a start of something special. Not from a personal standpoint but from the team and franchise standpoint,” Powell said at a captains’ event yesterday. “This is a good chance for the UAE players to showcase their talent. The DP World ILT20 is a good launching pad for them and hopefully, they’ll utilise this opportunity.”
Powell leads a Capitals side which features West Indies left-arm spinning all-rounder Fabian Allen, one of several Caribbean players in the tournament.
Off-spinner Sunil Narine, who has not turned out for West Indies in nearly four years, will lead Knight Riders and said he was looking forward to a “challenging” campaign. “Anything you do in cricket is challenging. We have to adapt and enjoy what we are doing. I hope everyone enjoys the cricket and gives their best,” said the 34-year-old.
Narine takes charge of a squad comprising the West Indies quartet of Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul and Raymon Reifer, along with the uncapped Kennar Lewis from Jamaica.
The four other franchises in the tournament—MI Emirates, Desert Vipers, Gulf Giants and Sharjah Warriors—will all see West Indies players featuring.
MI Emirates will be led by former white-ball skipper Kieron Pollard and include veteran all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, Pooran, Andre Fletcher and West Indies Under-19 fast bowling star McKenny Clarke.
Bravo, who spoke on behalf of MI Emirates, said he anticipated a competitive campaign but was also focused on developing younger players. “This is a short tournament, but it’s going to be a competitive one,” said the 39-year-old.
“It’s important for me to pass on whatever knowledge that I have about the game to my teammates and also develop the next generation of cricketers.”