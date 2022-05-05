Powell, Pooran on fire in IPL

New West Indies T20 skipper Nicholas Pooran and his international team-mate Rovman Powell were in prime form yesterday, with Powell’s half-century helping his Delhi Capitals to a 21-run win over Pooran’s Sunrisers Hyderabad in a high-scoring Indian Premier League match yesterday.
Delhi’s Australian opener David Warner hit an unbeaten 92 from 58 balls to set up his side’s match-winning total of 207 for three, combining with Powell (67 off 35 balls) for an unbroken fourth wicket partnership of 122 when their side batted first. In reply, Sunrisers could only get to 186 for eight.
The win was much-needed in the Capitals’ quest to force a way into contention for the knockout stages.
Powell finished with three fours and six sixes in his innings, with 70 runs cascading from the last five overs to put the chase beyond Sunrisers.
Powell took a little time to get settled, reaching 19 from 18 balls in the 16th over. He might have been out twice by that point, however: a top-edged swipe at Sean Abbott evaded the backtracking Tyagi at short fine leg, and Williamson then shelled a simple chance at mid-off, Malik the unlucky bowler.
Making the most of his reprieves, Powell slaughtered the previously unhittable Bhuvneshwar Kumar - who had one for four from 15 balls to that point - over deep square leg, then launched back-to-back sixes off Sean Abbott, one of them sailing 104 metres over cover. On 41, he probably should have been taken on the rope, when a smash down the ground seemed set to pick out Aiden Markram at long-on, only for the fielder to misjudge the catch and palm it over the rope. Two more blows for six brought him fifty and he finished the innings with 4-4-4 off Malik, including creaming a 157kph ball - the fastest of this year’s IPL - through the covers.
Needing to score at more than ten an over, Sunrisers barely managed to go at a run a ball for the first half of their innings. A requirement of 145 from ten overs, with just seven wickets standing, was an equation beyond all but the most outrageous of hitting, and although Pooran kept them clinging to the coattails of the asking rate with a crisp 62 off 34 - his first fifty of the season - Khaleel Ahmed picked up three for 30 as the Capitals attack closed out a win that moved them above their opponents and into fifth on the table.