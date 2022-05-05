Powell, Pooran on fire in IPL

Nicholas Pooran

SORRY MATE: Delhi Capitals’ Rovman Powell left, has a word with West Indies team-mate Nicholas Pooran of the Sunrisers Hyderabad after Powell’s catch dismissed Pooran in the Indian Premier League match in Mumbai, yesterday.

—Photo: IPL

New West Indies T20 skipper Nicholas Pooran and his international team-mate Rovman Powell were in prime form yesterday, with Powell’s half-century helping his Delhi Capitals to a 21-run win over Pooran’s Sunrisers Hyderabad in a high-scoring Indian Premier League match yesterday.

Delhi’s Australian opener David Warner hit an unbeaten 92 from 58 balls to set up his side’s match-winning total of 207 for three, combining with Powell (67 off 35 balls) for an unbroken fourth wicket partnership of 122 when their side batted first. In reply, Sunrisers could only get to 186 for eight.

The win was much-needed in the Capitals’ quest to force a way into contention for the knockout stages.

Powell finished with three fours and six sixes in his innings, with 70 runs cascading from the last five overs to put the chase beyond Sunrisers.

Powell took a little time to get settled, reaching 19 from 18 balls in the 16th over. He might have been out twice by that point, however: a top-edged swipe at Sean Abbott evaded the backtracking Tyagi at short fine leg, and Williamson then shelled a simple chance at mid-off, Malik the unlucky bowler.

Making the most of his reprieves, Powell slaughtered the previously unhittable Bhuvneshwar Kumar - who had one for four from 15 balls to that point - over deep square leg, then launched back-to-back sixes off Sean Abbott, one of them sailing 104 metres over cover. On 41, he probably should have been taken on the rope, when a smash down the ground seemed set to pick out Aiden Markram at long-on, only for the fielder to misjudge the catch and palm it over the rope. Two more blows for six brought him fifty and he finished the innings with 4-4-4 off Malik, including creaming a 157kph ball - the fastest of this year’s IPL - through the covers.

Needing to score at more than ten an over, Sunrisers barely managed to go at a run a ball for the first half of their innings. A requirement of 145 from ten overs, with just seven wickets standing, was an equation beyond all but the most outrageous of hitting, and although Pooran kept them clinging to the coattails of the asking rate with a crisp 62 off 34 - his first fifty of the season - Khaleel Ahmed picked up three for 30 as the Capitals attack closed out a win that moved them above their opponents and into fifth on the table.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

CREDITORS ACCEPT

CREDITORS ACCEPT

The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association’s (TTFA) creditors met yesterday and voted unanimously in favour of a debt repayment proposal through the Bankruptcy Act that will see them receive based on the current validated claims, anywhere from 63 cents in the dollar to 100 per cent of the monies owed to them.

Boys’ teams begin Caribbean Youth t-tennis campaigns

BOTH Trinidad and Tobago’s boys’ outfits will be in action when the Caribbean Youth Table Tennis Championship serves off with team events today in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

The trio of Derron Douglas, ranked fourth in the country, Samuel Humphreys and Ameer Mohammed, will be doing battle in the Under-19 division against players from six countries – Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, St Lucia and Dominican Republic.

Simmons in smashing mood

Simmons in smashing mood

Lendl Simmons was in a no-nonsense mood at the National Cricket Centre in Couva yesterday, smashing seven sixes and three fours as Central Sports wrapped up an easy nine-wicket victory over Profilbau Victoria United in their Premiership 1 Group A match on the opening day of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board T20 Festival.

Powell, Pooran on fire in IPL

Powell, Pooran on fire in IPL

New West Indies T20 skipper Nicholas Pooran and his international team-mate Rovman Powell were in prime form yesterday, with Powell’s half-century helping his Delhi Capitals to a 21-run win over Pooran’s Sunrisers Hyderabad in a high-scoring Indian Premier League match yesterday.

Windwards get pace lessons from Sir Andy

Windwards get pace lessons from Sir Andy

Former West Indian fast bowler Sir Andy Roberts received recognition for his continued contribution to the development of the sport in the region, as the Windward Islands Cricket Board (WICB) tapped into his experience to prepare the Windward Islands Volcanoes for the resumption of the West Indies regional four-day tournament.

Dookie, Wong to clash for three East titles

Dookie, Wong to clash for three East titles

JORDANE DOOKIE and Cameron Wong will clash in three finals over the next two days when the curtain falls on the East Classified Tennis Tournament at St Augustine Recreation Club, McCarthy Street.

The teenagers will do battle in the Division A singles and mixed doubles finals tomorrow after playing for the doubles crown from 5 p.m. today.