The 124 Not Out Sports Agency, owned by former West Indies cricketer Ricardo Powell and his wife Basia Alicia Powell, is determined to open new doors for professional cricketers to shine on the international stage and is already working on opportunities for West Indies pacer Shannon Gabriel and former Test captain Denesh Ramdin.
“Many successful avenues are arising for documented cricketers in North America,” stated the sports agency, which is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “However, like any organisation, there are channels that must be followed to open the door to ultimate success. Every day, teams are looking for talented players from around the world to bolster their arsenal. The issue lies in how to build communication between talent and teams.”
According to 124 Not Out, the in-depth understanding of the cricketing world through Powell and the more than a decade of knowledge and experience in media marketing from Basia Powell, CEO of the sports agency, will “help current and former players from all over the world to be rebranded, seen and signed by clubs and tournament organisers.
“With tournaments such as Legends League in Qatar and India, Minor League Cricket in the USA, as well as Major League in America, to name a few, the sports agency helps teams become aware of the talent pool available thus giving players from around the globe the opportunity to not only showcase themselves but the chance to be paid and treated fairly, whilst doing so,” 124 Not Out stated. In the business world, representation matters and the 124 Not Out Sports Agency works every day to ensure their players receive the best, are seen by the best and can take their game to the next level.”
Basia, who has made a contribution to Caribbean media in publishing, television and digital media, is also the first black female CEO and co-owner of an international cricket/sports agency.
“Through 11 years of sedulous efforts, the couple ascended to the top of the North American cricket landscape, becoming the premiere cricket agency in the region. With Basia at the helm 124 Not Out Sports Agency is already changing the game, with her husband and dynamic marketing team at her side. The company represents many of the top cricketers and coaches from our region, and other top batsmen from the USA and around the globe,” 124 Not Out stated.
The sports agency’s catalogue also includes Lendl Simmons, Tino Best, Rayad Emrit, Sulieman Benn, Jerome Taylor, Devendra Bishoo, current Canadian female captain Divya Sexana, USA number one batsman Steven Taylor as well as others from the West Indies, North America, UAE, South Africa and Zimbabwe.
The former West Indies fast bowler Best described Basia Powell as the female “Jerry Maguire”. “She has been a breath of fresh air. I have always been very sensitive when it comes to agents, and them getting opportunities for me, but Basia Alicia Powell is a very tough cookie,” said Best. She is very humble, and she has that motherly approach towards her clients. That is something every player wants. When I see her, she reminds me of Jerry Maguire. I grew up in a household with six women, so a woman being my boss is nothing new. My relationship with her company started back in 2004, with Basia Magazine. She has always been a very influential woman, her strength, her power, I am humbled and blessed to have her in my corner. She fits the bill fantastically. She is who every player needs,” Best added.