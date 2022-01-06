Powell shows form against Ireland

Rovman Powell warmed up for upcoming assignments against Ireland and England with a stunning half-century as Jamaica Scorpions thrashed Ireland by five wickets in a 50-over warm-up here Wednesday.

Asked to chase 235 at Sabina Park, the hosts cantered to their target in the 39th over thanks to captain Powell’s 82 off 63 balls.

Andre McCarthy punched 48 off 52 balls at number four while Brandon King chipped in with a breezy 36 from 35 deliveries and Paul Palmer, an unbeaten 33 from 40 deliveries.

Powell’s knock was all the more important after McCarthy and King fell within the space of seven deliveries to leave Scorpions stumbling on 107 for four in the 21st over.

The West Indies player belted four fours and half-dozen to destroy Ireland’s attack, putting on a swift 94 for the fifth wicket with Palmer to lay the foundation for Scorpions’ win.

Earlier, George Dockrell struck 82 from 107 balls at number seven to rescue the Ireland innings which lay in ruins at 69 for five in the 17th over after the visitors were sent in.

The 29-year-old crunched half-dozen fours and two sixes, adding 31 for the sixth wicket with Lorcan Tucker (17), 50 for the seventh wicket with Simi Singh (29) and 55 for the eighth wicket with Mark Adair (25).

Ireland take on West Indies in the first of three ODIs starting at Sabina Park tomorrow.

Right man, right time

Batting legend Desmond Haynes was yesterday appointed the new men’s chairman of selectors on a two-and-a-half year contract, as Cricket West Indies’ overhaul of its selection system continued following last October’s Twenty20 World Cup disappointment.

TTCB urges players to vaccinate

Although there is no timeline for the restrictions on contact sports to be lifted, the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) is all set to return to the field of play next month once the Ministry of Health gives the green light.

Yesterday, TTCB president Azim Bassarath provided an overview of the Board’s plans for 2022, which included a detailed Covid-19 return to play policy and fixtures for the season ahead, as well as a promise to the fraternity that cricket will not become a Covid-19 fatality.

Seales keeping it real ahead of ODI series

Trinidad and Tobago fast bowler Jayden Seales is in line to make his One-Day International debut for the West Indies in the upcoming series against Ireland in Jamaica and the youngster said he will be content with simply contributing to a winning start for the Caribbean team.

Remembering Glen Sealy

Monday January 3, 2022, was one of the most painful days that I have experienced to date.

On that day my friend/brother Glen Sealy passed away in Ville de Grange, France. A good morning greeting on WhatsApp, as was my usual daily ritual with Glen, turned out to be my last, when his son Gregg replied saying his Dad had just passed away an hour ago from a massive heart attack after paramedics spent almost 40 minutes trying to revive him.

Paul getting ready to head back to work

AFTER a brief visit home for the Christmas season, top Team TTO cyclist Nicholas Paul will head back to the World Cycling Centre (WCC) in Switzerland at month’s end to continue his preparation for three major international competitions in 2022.