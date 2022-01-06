Powell shows form against Ireland

Although there is no timeline for the restrictions on contact sports to be lifted, the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) is all set to return to the field of play next month once the Ministry of Health gives the green light.

Yesterday, TTCB president Azim Bassarath provided an overview of the Board’s plans for 2022, which included a detailed Covid-19 return to play policy and fixtures for the season ahead, as well as a promise to the fraternity that cricket will not become a Covid-19 fatality.