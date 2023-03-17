Powell ton sinks Pride

Rahkeem Cornwall

CLOSE CALL: Rahkeem Cornwall of the Leeward Islands Hurricanes, looks back to see Shamar Springer of the Barbados Pride spill the catch he offered with the game in the balance on the third day of the West Indies Four-Day Championship third round match at the Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair, yesterday. Cornwall remained unbeaten and the Hurricanes when on to win by two wickets.

—Photo: JERMAINE CRUICKSHANK

Seasoned international opener Kieran Powell carved out a ninth first-class hundred as the Leeward Islands Hurricanes survived a late slide to edge Barbados Pride by two wickets in the third round of the West Indies Four-Day Championship.

Resuming the third morning at the Queen’s Park Oval on 13 without loss in pursuit of 247 for victory, the Hurricanes were lifted by the left-handed Powell’s 104 and captain Jahmar Hamilton’s 55, to get over the line 23 minutes before tea yesterday.

The result was not without drama, however. Powell and Hamilton posted 120 for the fifth wicket which appeared to have put the game beyond the Pride’s reach.

But both perished in successive overs, leading to a swift middle order collapse which saw three wickets tumble for no runs in the space of 18 balls, leaving Hurricanes tottering on 223 for seven.

Kofi James (14) then added 20 for the eighth wicket with Rahkeem Cornwall (ten not out), a partnership which again gave the Hurricanes the upper hand.

The pendulum swung again when James tried to end the game but managed only in driving left-arm pacer Dominic Drakes uppishly to cover where Zachary McCaskie pouched the chance, with four runs to get for victory.

In the next over, Cornwall was dramatically put down at third slip by Shamar Springer off fast bowler Jair McAllister (two for 47), before the burly West Indies all-rounder thumped the next delivery to the ropes at long off, to carry Hurricanes to their first win of the campaign following draws in the opening two rounds.

Powell was the architect of the run chase, the 33-year-old facing 109 balls in just under three-and-a-quarter hours and counting 11 fours and three sixes in a dominant innings.

Summarised scores:

At Guyana National Stadium:

WINDWARD ISLANDS VOLCANOES 217 (Alick Athanaze 81, Justin Greaves 50, Tevyn Walcott 22; Derval Green 5/30, Nicholson Gordon 2/26, Jamie Merchant 2/39) and 298 (Alick Athanaze 97, Kavem Hodge 82; Patrick Harty 3/62, Marquino Mindley 2/44, Nicholson Gordon 2/59).

vs JAMAICA SCORPIONS 101 (Derval Green 33; Justin Greaves 6/34, Shermon Lewis 2/29, Ryan John 2/38) and 233-9 (Aldaine Thomas 55, Abhijai Mansingh 50, Derval Green 48; Shermon Lewis 4/22, Justin Greaves 2/42)

—Scorpions require a further 182 runs for victory with one wicket intact.

BARBADOS PRIDE 322 (Shane Dowrich 124 not out, Chaim Holder 43, Kevin Wickham 41; Rahkeem Cornwall 6/50, Sheeno Berridge 2/39) & 78 (Zachary McCaskie 29, Shayne Moseley 27; Rahkeem Cornwall 5/19, Devon Thomas 5/22).

vs LEEWARD ISLANDS HURRICANES 154 (Jahmar Hamilton 30; Dominic Drakes 3/38, Chaim Holder 2/7, Jair McAllister 2/36, Shamar Springer 2/48) & 247-8 (Kieran Powell 104, Jahmar Hamilton 55; Chaim Holder 3/38, Jair McAllister 2/47, Camarie Boyce 2/59)

—Hurricanes won by two wickets.

Seasoned international opener Kieran Powell carved out a ninth first-class hundred as the Leeward Islands Hurricanes survived a late slide to edge Barbados Pride by two wickets in the third round of the West Indies Four-Day Championship.

