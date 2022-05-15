Power of sport

Basdeo Panday’s comment more than two decades ago about politics having a morality of its own has become legendary.
But the same applies to sport as we are seeing now on the international stage, and to a level which makes you wonder what is the point of holding on to any principles anyway, because sooner or later that principled position will be blown away by the allure of money.
Of course right now “sportswashing” has become the buzzword for attempts by individuals, organisations and governments to sanitise their tainted images by latching on to major sports events or major sports personalities in the hope, indeed expectation, that the association will result in a collective amnesia and that the few voices reminding us of atrocities and injustices are drowned out or just completely ignored by media and fans who only see the sporting event, their team or their hero as being all that matters.
Last week the Australian Greg Norman, one of the giants of golf over the past four decades, inferred that the Saudi Aarabian government’s brutal killing and dismembering of one of their own nationals, Jamal Khashoggi, at the Saudi embassy in Turkey four years ago was a “mistake,” something that they can learn from and something they are trying to make amends for.
Of course this outrageous (except that it isn’t outrageous to those who are also easily bought out) perspective has everything to do with his highly-paid assignment with the Saudi authorities in leading the effort at a breakaway golf tour.
Another well-known golfing name, the American Phil Mickelson, is also on board with the Saudis to the extent that his reported comments in support of the rebel venture and, by inference, the government headed in every real respect by Mohammad Bin Salman have stirred enough controversy as to result in him pulling out of the upcoming PGA Championship.
It will only be a matter of time though before the furore dissipates and Norman, Mickelson and anyone else who sides with the Saudis are welcomed back into the established golfing fold. History tells us that these outrages don’t last and that the only principle which matters to most of us is whether or not we are directly impacted by any external activity.
It takes a particular strength of character to hold to a position in the face of widespread indifference or indeed wholsesale support of a perspective which would have been previously considered utterly reprehensible…until the money started rolling in.
Followers of English Premier League football will know of the transformation of Newcastle United within the space of a few months thanks to the millions, probably billions already, poured in by a company operating under the umbrella of the Saudi government.
And we’re talking about the city of Newcastle in the north-east of England, a place well-known for its open hostility towards anyone who is not white, unless they happen to be associated in any way, shape or form with their beloved “Magpies,” the distinctive black and white vertical-striped unforms associated with a level of footballing fervour which conveniently minimises the strong undercurrent of racism at the very heart of the city’s being.
It has even come to light that the new owners are trying to introduce a changed uniform — for away games — in the green and white colours of the Saudi Arabian national flag. Whether it becomes a reality now that the information has been leaked to the general public remains to be seen.
In any event though, the general hatred of Muslims and Arabs in particular apparently does not apply once they are associated with football in the United Kingdom. Hence the increasingly aggressive “sportswashing” from the Arab world.
Qatar, where deplorable working conditions for hundreds of thousands of immigrant workers are an established fact, hosts the FIFA World Cup finals at the end of the year.
Dubai and other cities in the United Arab Emirates have been built on the backs of similar exploitation yet are the very hotbeds of international sporting events where the ugly underbelly is conveniently ignored amid the bright lights, glitter and glory of elite-level sporting competition. But of course this is nothing new.
That celebrated “Rumble in the Jungle” in October of 1974 when Muhammad Ali — my all-time sporting hero by a long, long way — reclaimed the undisputed world heavyweight boxing title from George Foreman — remains the single most memorable, influential and impactful experience of my life.
Yet it was all about the tyrannical ruler of what was then Zaire (now the Democratic Republic of Congo), Mobutu Seseseko, using the globally-televised event to sanitise his bloodstained image. And just in case the essential message is missed, these brown and black rulers using sport as detergent are only following in the footsteps trod by their white counterparts for centuries.