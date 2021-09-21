Power of the lyric

Last week was another big one in the sporting life of Dwayne Bravo. His decision to leave the Trinbago Knight Riders and join the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in search of a new challenge resulted in a fifth Caribbean Premier League title for him and a first-ever for the Patriots.
It was icing on his cake that the final itself against the St Lucia Kings turned out to be a gripping one, decided only off the last ball, and by one of the players he has been nurturing, the up-and-coming Dominic Drakes, son of former West Indies player Vasbert.
Calypsonians nowadays don’t compose many pieces on actual events as they did in days gone by. They seem so one-tracked now, tied down to either politics and party in the narrowest of fashions.
But that CPL final would have been ready-made for the late, unforgettable Lord Kitchener to go to town with, like he did with his “Water Lillee” back in the day; or Maestro, who did the fabulous “World Cup,” both men singing on West Indies’ winning campaign in cricket’s first global 50-over tournament in 1975.
It would have been fascinating also to hear what lyrics Kitch or Maestro would have come up with to describe Sunday’s women’s One-Day match between West Indies and South Africa that ended in a tie. The game then went to a “super over” which West Indies won.
There was no Lloyd (Clive Lloyd) or Kalli (Alvin Kallicharran) in that match, or a Dennis Lillee who those WI stars “beat like ah bobolee” as Kitchener described in his “Water Lillee” piece.
However on Sunday, the Windies women did have a Rashada (Williams) to “scatter dem South Africans.” And when the Proteas had to get 193 to win, “Selman put de freeze on Du Preez.” Mignon Dupreez was the batter who was run out by the combination of Shakera Selman and Deandra Dottin off the last ball of the 50-over portion of the match with the scores level.
Dear reader, I won’t torture you with an attempt at a full composition of Sunday’s match. But it begs repeating that sporting contests are as rich a source of material for songs to tell the story of our lives as any other aspect of life.
Calypsos over the years have taught many a history lesson - about the labour movement - Maestro’s “Some Came Running;” and the turbulent early years of the steelband - Lord Blakie’s “Steelband Clash,” to name two. They have also personalised national figures. “Four Lara Four,” was the late Original De Fosto’s celebration of Brian Lara’s breaking of Sir Garry Sobers’ world Test match batting record back in 1994.
Defosto recalled:
“They heart started pumping, some people start doubting,
Three-hundred-and-sixty-five ent easy to make.
Like a fierce warrior, determined to conquer, the ball to decide his fate, Chris Lewis could wait.
So then Lara hit de poor fella for four, place went in uproar.
The whole Caribbean still on fire, shouting Lara, new record-holder.”
Chorus
“Four, whoop!
Four, whap!
He hitting hard, he small and bad.
Four, whoop!
Four, whap!
De more they spin, he still hitting.
Four, whoop!
Four, whap!
Like magic in his hands,
Whole day on duty, boundary after boundary,
Lara, the Caribbean man.”
Do those lyrics take you back to that day in April 17 years ago? Do they remind you of how you felt?
They do for me.
Songs like these bring alive people and events that have become part of national and regional folklore. They put things in context in a way sometimes that is more memorable than a written narrative. They can be a useful teaching aid too.
The complaint has often been made that today’s West Indies cricketers don’t appreciate their history. I’m sure though, that they all like music. And because we are a story-telling people, they would lap up a good tale.
So what if, as part of their high performance/academy programmes, territorial boards and Cricket West Indies incorporate some kaiso-listening into their sessions? The youngsters won’t learn about technique, but surely they can get a more intimate feel for what those who went before them did, and how they did it. There will be over 200 cricket-themed tunes to choose from.
So hit the play button people. Time to listen and learn.