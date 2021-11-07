POWER OUTAGE

The failed T20 World Cup campaign would have been the end of an era for West Indies cricket, and white-ball captain Kieron Pollard said the team will start the rebuilding process from the ground up as they work towards qualification for the next edition of the tournament.
The West Indies lost their final 2021 T20 World Cup group stage game against Australia by eight wickets in the United Arab Emirates with Pollard offering an apology to the disappointed fans while urging the players to lift their standards.
“Thanks to everyone who have supported us, the Caribbean fans. Yes, we are disappointed as a team and we have disappointed you. We are sorry but having said that, life goes on. Thank you very much,” Pollard said after the loss.
Reflecting on the campaign, which included the Caribbean side being dismissed for 55 against England and losing four out of five matches in the group stage, Pollard said the team and the batting in particular never lived up to the hype.
“I think overall, it has been a disappointing campaign. In terms of our batting, we have not lived up to expectations. We have not done well at all when it comes to that. Our bowling has been decent but it hasn’t been good enough because we have not gotten over the line. We could have been a lot better in our fielding as well. All in all, we were not good enough,” the West Indies skipper lamented.
“But having said that, it is the end of a generation where we have some guys in our dressing room who have done good things for T20 cricket, not only in the Caribbean but around the world. Sometimes one tournament, you don’t want to sum up the entire thing when it comes to that but generationally, I think these guys have done pretty well for themselves and we as a people are very proud,” he said, referring to Dwayne Bravo’s retirement from international cricket.
Pollard said with the failure of the senior players and big hitters to fire in the World Cup, the regional team must now re-assess their approach to T20 cricket.
“Obviously we have to look at the way we play T20 cricket again. Our team was set up for our power-hitters to do a lot of the damage but we were not able to do that,” Pollard explained.
“What we have seen especially in these conditions is that one guy in that top four has to try to bat as long as possible and once you get in, you have to try to stay in for as long as possible because it is hard for guys to come in and try to hit. So that is one of the things going forward we need to do better. For us the good thing is that you start building from the ground up. So, we have to start from the foundation now and that is just the reality of the situation,” he continued.
Asked about the team missing out on automatic qualification for the 2022 edition of the tournament, Pollard said while a lot of emphasis could be placed on that, there is nothing the team can do about it now.
“That journey (to qualify for the 2022 World Cup) would not have started at this World Cup. This journey would have started before in terms of getting the points to get to this stage. So, for us it is what it is. We have to live with that. A couple of years ago we had to qualify for the 50-over World Cup as well and the guys went and they did it. So, whoever is in the team in terms of personnel, you have no choice but to do it. So, we’ve got to build and rebuild and start over,” the West Indies captain noted.
In terms of the team’s future in the shortest format, Pollard said there are some exciting players around. He urged them to not only dominate in the Caribbean, but also on the world stage.
Asked what his message would be to the upcoming cricketers in the region, Pollard said: “For me personally, just tell them that CPL (Caribbean Premier League) is not the be-all and end-all. There’s a lot of higher, better, sort of cricket around the world. And as individuals, we need to lift our standards and not settle and be contented.
“My message would be we have to work harder and we need to put in a lot of thought in what we do, and again, be disciplined in what we do. I think we have a mindset at times to be contented but as I said, coming to CPL, dominating CPL is not the be-all and end-all. You need to come and try to dominate on the world stage, and the world stage is at World Cups, IPL (Indian Premier League) teams, IPL franchises, where all the best players around the world gather as one.”