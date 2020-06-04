Power over pain

The pain associated with lactic acid build up in the muscles is all too familiar to track and field athletes. Yet, they endure the severe discomfort day-in, day out. Trinidad and Tobago sprint star Kelly-Ann Baptiste has been dealing with the lactic for close to two decades.
“I’m the last of the Mohicans,” Baptiste declared on Wednesday night, during episode three of “Athlete Talks”, a new online series. “Everybody I ran track with (early on), they’re gone.”
Florida-based Baptiste is a four-time Olympian. She made her debut at the 2004 Games in Athens, Greece, and is hoping to close her Olympic chapter in Tokyo, Japan, next year. The Plymouth, Tobago sprinter is targeting an individual medal at the Tokyo Games.
“Something about the Olympics, people just can’t let go. I keep talking about myself, but a big part of it too is the 4x1 relay. I’ve been on the team since 2004, and we finally got a medal at the 2015 World Championships.
“After the World Champs bronze, I felt 2016 should have been our year, but it didn’t happen. So I want to rally with the team and make next year the year Trinidad and Tobago has its first Olympic medal in the relay. Something about that allows me to deal with lactic up to this point in my career.”
The third episode of “Athlete Talks” also featured 2018 North American, Central American and Caribbean (NACAC) Championship men’s 200 metres gold medallist Kyle Greaux. The show was hosted by retired national athletes Jamaal James and Zwede Hewitt.
“What makes me get up every single morning and go through the pain and agony of this lactic acid,” said 32-year-old Greaux, “is the ability to have some kind of impact in athletics for Trinidad and Tobago. I want to be able to influence young people to aspire to be great in something. It doesn’t have to be athletics, but I want my story to influence others to follow their dream.”
Greaux was just eight when he caught a vision for himself in the sport.
“It goes back to childhood dreams. I remember the Atlanta Olympics, and looking at Ato Boldon. My father had bought me spikes, and I stayed up till about three in the morning, laying on my bed, hugging the spikes and watching Ato.”
Though he fell in love with the sport early in life, Greaux only became serious about sprinting as an adult.
“I took a huge, huge risk because at the point in time I didn’t have anything to base it on. I left a job and decided this is what I wanted to do. I want to have a positive impact and put Trinidad and Tobago on the map in global athletics. Not just one Olympic Games or one World Championships or one Commonwealth Games, but to have that consistency.”
Baptiste has already made a huge impact on T&T track and field, the highpoint of her career to date coming at the 2011 IAAF World Championships in Daegu, Korea, where she bagged 100m bronze. The 33-year-old sprinter wants to keep being an inspiration.
“I was fortunate enough to get a scholarship, come here, get a degree and make a life for myself. So if I could be an example to young people as to the possibilities, that’s what I want to do with my life and my story. That keeps me motivated on the days I’m asking myself: Why am I doing this? Or why am I putting my body through this? Or why do I have to ice my Achilles every day because it hurts?
“My why,” Baptiste continued, “is bigger than the times that I just don’t feel like doing anything. Success is possible despite your upbringing or your circumstances. I want people, especially young women, to know that possibilities exist once you work hard. Like Zwede said, if you wake up every day and try to be the best possible version of yourself, you can accomplish beautiful things.”