Power play

THE interim president of the Trinidad and Tobago Super League staged an emergency general meeting yesterday, a day before the organisation was due to continue its Annual General Meeting which Jamerson Rigues ended abruptly a week ago.
Rigues, whose substantive post is vice-president, is at loggerheads with the Super League board of directors which will today continue the AGM with the majority of clubs. A source has revealed that today’s meeting will go on as planned.
But in a surprise move yesterday, Rigues issued a document indicating that he had convened an Emergency General Meeting at which a decision was made to reinstate seven suspended clubs.
“The Emergency General Meeting of the TTSL summoned by the interim president of the TTSL was convened this morning at 10 a.m. Eleven of the 21 TTSL member clubs attended which constituted a quorum,” Rigues’ statement said.
“The meeting unanimously voted on each of the following motions: The removal of any suspension notices and the TTSL to recognise the full rights of the seven members that were issued suspension notices by the League secretary. The immediate removal and replacement of Mr Peter Thomas as league secretary of the TTSL.
“The election of president and the selection of TTSL delegates to the TTFA to be held on December 20th 2020, at a venue under conditions approved by the Ministry of Health’s Covid-19 guidelines.”
Further Rigues gave notice to “League secretary, Mr Peter Thomas that he shall not issue any correspondence in the name of the TTSL without the approval of the interim president.”