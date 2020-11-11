Gino Fusco

'SOLO' DREAM TEAM: Mr Solo Too crew Gino Fusco, from left, Hayden Charles, Ken Charles and Roger Bell in a photo taken last month. --Photo: RONALDO DANIEL

Ten-Time Great Race champion and former navigator for Mr Solo, Gino Fusco, passed away yesterday morning.

In a Facebook post, former Trinidad and Tobago Power Boat Association (TTPBA) president Roger Bell, stated: “The Powerboat Racing fraternity lost a gem of a person early this morning. Gino Fusco was known for his sense of humour and pleasant demeanour.”

Bell continued: “A legend in his own right, Gino has won ten Great Races between 1999-2017 racing alongside Ken Charles, Hayden Charles and Darin Marshall in Mr. Solo. Gino will be missed. May he RIP #gonetosoon.”

The TTPBA also posted on their Facebook page: “RIP Gino from the TTPBA and condolences to the family and Solo Race team. Gino was always cracking jokes and a pleasure to be around.” Fusco was an independent architecture and planning professional by career.

Tags

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

WHY CHANGE A GOOD THING?

WHY CHANGE A GOOD THING?

Tony Gray is no longer a Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) senior selector, and he wants to know why.

New chief selector vows transparency

New chief selector vows transparency

NEW chairman of the national cricket selectors Rajendra Mangalie, has vowed that each and every cricketer aspiring to represent Trinidad and Tobago, at the senior level will be given the opportunity to do so in a fair and transparent manner.

West Indies players flout regulations

West Indies players flout regulations

CRICKET WEST Indies (CWI) CEO Johnny Grave has indicated an investigation involving co-operation from New Zealand Ministry of Health and New Zealand Cricket (NZC) will be conducted into the breach of that country’s Covid-19 protocols by a handful of players from the West Indies touring party.

SILVER SPLASH

SILVER SPLASH

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO’S star swimmer Dylan Carter splashed to a silver medal on the second and…