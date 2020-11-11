Ten-Time Great Race champion and former navigator for Mr Solo, Gino Fusco, passed away yesterday morning.
In a Facebook post, former Trinidad and Tobago Power Boat Association (TTPBA) president Roger Bell, stated: “The Powerboat Racing fraternity lost a gem of a person early this morning. Gino Fusco was known for his sense of humour and pleasant demeanour.”
Bell continued: “A legend in his own right, Gino has won ten Great Races between 1999-2017 racing alongside Ken Charles, Hayden Charles and Darin Marshall in Mr. Solo. Gino will be missed. May he RIP #gonetosoon.”
The TTPBA also posted on their Facebook page: “RIP Gino from the TTPBA and condolences to the family and Solo Race team. Gino was always cracking jokes and a pleasure to be around.” Fusco was an independent architecture and planning professional by career.