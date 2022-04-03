POWERGEN EDGED OUT

First Citizens Clarke Road United secured the final spot in the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) Sunday League playoffs despite losing their final round match to Central Sports by 36 runs, at Invaders Ground in Felicity, yesterday.
Clarke Road was one of three teams — the others being PowerGen Penal and Preysal Sports — vying to join Queen’s Park Cricket Club I (QPCC I) and Central Sports in the playoffs.
By virtue of winning all seven of their round-robin games, which included an eight-wicket win over Alescon Comets yesterday, the Parkites will earn direct qualification for the final having finished at the top of the standings with 21 points.
Central Sports, who finished second on 18 points, and Clarke Road, who placed third on 12, will now meet in the eliminator with the winner advancing to the final.
Clarke Road and PowerGen, who defeated Preysal by three wickets yesterday, both finished on 12 points each but Clarke Road advanced with a superior net run rate of +0.081. PowerGen’s net run rate was -0.258.
At Invaders Ground, Daniel Williams struck 104 off 102 balls with eight sixes and seven fours to lead Central Sports to 196 all out after they opted to bat first. Spinner Justyn Gangoo was the main wicket-taker for Clarke Road with five for 23.
The runs on the board proved just enough as Clarke Road were dismissed for 160 in 38.2 overs with Dejourn Charles top-scoring with 46.
In the other key game yesterday, Jason Mohammed’s second century of the season helped PowerGen to a close three-wicket victory over Preysal at Syne Village. The final-round contest proved to be a thrilling one with Preysal posting 280 for nine with Crystian Thurton hitting 106 and Kamil Pooran chipping in with 57.
In reply, PowerGen got over the line in the final over with Mohammed playing another match-winning knock to anchor the chase as the hosts rallied from 120 for four at the half-way stage to reach 282 for seven with five balls to spare. Mohammed was unbeaten on 133 in the end having faced 94 balls. He struck 14 fours and three sixes.
Mohammed dominated a 95-run stand for the fifth wicket with Uthman Muhammad to get the chase back on track, taking the score to 215 in the 42nd over before Strassark Sankar removed Uthman for a fighting 30 (37 balls).
PowerGen needed 66 off 48 balls at that stage and Jason Mohammed delivered for his team, ensuring he was there at the end to hit the winning runs off the same bowler as PowerGen scored 91 runs in the final ten overs with just three wickets going down.
Earlier, Thurton faced 129 balls and struck 12 fours and two sixes in a 138-run first-wicket stand with Pooran, who faced 53 balls and smashed six fours and two sixes. The pair set the platform for a huge total but PowerGen pulled things back once the partnership was broken at the half-way stage.
The Preysal innings stuttered in the back end with just 67 runs coming in the final ten overs with seven wickets going down. In the end, PowerGen’s net run rate took a big blow after their heavy loss to QPCC 1 on Saturday and not even yesterday’s victory could lift them past Clarke Road.
Yesterday’s
Summarised
scores:
Premiership 1 Round 7
At Syne Village
Preysal Sports 280-9 (50 overs) (Crystian Thurton 106, Kamil Pooran 57, Navin Bidaisee 36; Uthman Muhammad 4-46) vs PowerGen Penal Sports 282-7 (49.1 overs) (Jason Mohammed 133 n.o., Videsh Sookhai 40, Azurdeen Mohammed 33, Uthman Muhammad 30; Strassark Sankar 2/59, Sanjiv Goojar 2/64)—PowerGen won by 3 wickets
At Invaders Ground
Central Sports 196 (41.2 overs) (Daniel Williams 104, Keagan Simmons 42; Justyn Gangoo 5/23, Ahkeel Mollon 2/31) vs Clarke Road United 168 (38.2 overs) (Dejourn Charles 46, Justyn Gangoo 32, Nicholas Ali 29; Ryan Austin 4/29, Ricky Jaipaul 2/37) —Central Sports won by 36 runs
At Pierre Road
Alescon Comets 139 (35.5 overs) (S Rambaran 61, Reeval Ramnarine 40; Akeal Hosein 5/23, K Andrews 2/10) vs QPCC I 143-2 (20 overs) (Tion Webster 70, Isaiah Rajah 27 n.o.) —QPCC I won by 8 wickets
At Queen’s Park Oval
Profilbau Victoria United 96 (24 overs) (Keron Kanhai 46; Dexter Sween 5/34, Namir Suepaul 3/13, Sion Hackett 2/27) vs QPCC II 97-3 (14.1 overs) (Kirstan Kallicharan 56 n.o.) —QPCC II won by 7 wickets