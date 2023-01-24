PowerGen ready for red-ball return

There is a buzz surrounding the PowerGen Penal Sports Club’s camp, as the defending champions prepare for the resumption of red-ball club cricket after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
PowerGen’s coach Gibran Mohammed expressed excitement about the upcoming season set to bowl off in early February, and gave a gentle reminder that they are in fact still defending champions in the red-ball game.
PowerGen won the Premier Division One red-ball title in 2019 and retained it after the 2020 season ended prematurely due to the pandemic.
There was no competition in 2021 and 2022, however a full red-ball season is planned for 2023, with the top-flight clubs competing in a two-day/three-day league, a 50-over competition and a T20 tournament.
The League competition will see the top eight clubs compete in three three-day matches and four two-day games.
The tournament opens on February 3 with three-day fixtures, while the other three-day games are scheduled for March 3-5 and 24-26.
The PowerGen coach said the three-day games will be tough but, “it is definitely a step in the right direction.”
The former Trinidad and Tobago wicketkeeper added: “It will be a challenge for most clubs and for players also, but I think if we want our cricket to improve and keep growing, I think this is the way to go.”
Mohammed said the gradual introduction of the three-day format is a good transition strategy, instead of just making all the games three days long, all at once.
“I think it will allow the clubs and the players to get a feel for it and we will give it a run and see how it goes.
“We are up and ready and rearing to go. We are going to make the little sacrifice and players understand that it is for the further development of themselves and cricket on a whole, so everyone is on board and looking forward to this format.
“We haven’t played it for a while so we are really looking forward to this tournament and this season and hopefully things go in our favour.”
Looking ahead, Mohammed explained that the Penal-based club has had a busy off-season, conducting youth academies and developmental programmes, all of which were geared towards getting some of the younger players ready for senior team cricket.
The PowerGen coach said he was looking to build a team for the future and sees the 2023 season as a good chance to give some young players opportunities.
“We are the defending champs, so I think we have identified certain things to kind of try to keep filtering players into our senior team,” said Mohammed.
“We are looking to play a lot of young players this year and build a good team for the future and move forward with that. We want to give plenty players opportunities,” he stated.
Mohammed continued: “Our preparations have been going well and a couple of guys have been involved in the national set-up and we have also been doing a lot of personal work back home in our club so we are looking forward to this season.”
“We are going to have some new players but I feel like the core of the team, the Cooper brothers, Ewart Nicholson and our two main spinners Ancil (Bhagan) and Kanta (Kavesh Kantasingh) are still there. Around them, we have a lot of new and exciting players coming through like young Ryan Bandoo, (left-arm wrist spinner) and (Damion) Joachim.”
Asked about Bandoo’s rise up the ranks in the club, Mohammed said the chinaman bowler came to PowerGen at a really young age and they did some technical work with him.
“It is just a matter of him (and the other young players) now getting that opportunity on a consistent basis to keep playing to try and cement a place on the team.
“He (Bandoo) has so much potential and he is also in the national senior team (training) set-up, so we are looking for big things from him,” Mohammed added.
PowerGen was also the home of dynamic chinaman bowler Dave “Tadpole” Mohammed.
PowerGen will open the domestic season on February 3 against cross-town rivals Clarke Road United in the “Penal Derby,” set to be contested at Syne Village in Penal.
The other Premiership One first-round fixtures will see Central Sports hosting Victoria United in Felicity, Queen’s Park Cricket Club 1 taking on Preysal Sports at the Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair and Comets Sports up against Queen’s Park 2 at Pierre Road in Charlieville.