Defending Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board National League Premiership 1 champions PowerGen Sports are ready for another tough season of domestic club cricket, and while they are confident they can pull off a repeat, skipper Ansil Bhagan said they can’t take anyone for granted.
PowerGen, who started 2020 by lifting the UWI-UNICOM T20 title by defeating northern rivals Queen’s Park Cricket Club in last month’s final, will open their National League title defence against Raw Fitness Victoria Sports at Barrackpore West Secondary today. The match is part of a round of three-day fixtures.
“We are defending champions and we have a good team and we have a good chance but cricket is played on the day so we will have to take it one day at a time,” said Bhagan.
“Any team on any given day can upset you. You never know what could happen,” he added.
Victoria, who lost to PowerGen when the two teams met at Syne Village last season, are also hyped for the contest, with manager Dhanraj Ramroop saying: “We will respect our opponents but we won’t fear them.
“On any given day it will be 11 versus 11 on the field.”
Over the next three days, there will be some big names in action in Barrackpore with West Indies opener Evin Lewis expected to turn out for PowerGen after being left out of the West Indies team for the tour of Sri Lanka.
Ewart Nicholson, Akeil Cooper, Cephas Cooper and Kavesh Kantasingh are in the PowerGen line-up along with new addition, fast-bowler Jarlarnie Seales and the returning left-arm chinaman bowler Dave “Tadpole” Mohammed.
“It is very enjoyable working with these guys. I have been working with them for the last couple of years and we have a good understanding,” PowerGen coach Gibran Mohammed said of his team.
“The good thing about this group is that they are pretty hungry for success and they are looking forward to doing well. A lot of the guys are also vying for selection on the national team, so it is very pleasing to see these young players come out here and work hard and give 100 per cent and really put in the hard work that is necessary to get that performance and their numbers up in terms of their batting and bowling averages,” he added.
On the side of the home team will be familiar faces in Sherwin Ganga, Farrel Jugmohan, Jovan Ali and Aaron Nanan, while the Guyanese pair of Rajindra Chandrika and Kandasammy Siewnarine will add a regional flavour to the squad.
This year, the TTCB has reintroduced the three-day format, with three of the seven rounds being played over three consecutive days starting with round one today.
The first day will start at 2 pm, however the PowerGen/Victoria clash will bowl off at 3pm, with the time being made up with 9.30 am starts on the weekend. Round four (March 6-8) and the round seven (March 28-30) are the other three-day rounds.
Meanwhile, the Premiership Two will be played as a two-day league and those matches bowl off tomorrow at 10am.
Despite not having a title sponsor for the league, there will still be some cash prizes on offer, with the winners walking away with $70,000, the runners-up getting $35,000 and the third place finishers pocketing $25,000.
There will be an opening ceremony for ahead of the game at Barrackpore, with representatives of the TTCB - Parasram Singh and Amin Forgenie - as well as Penal/Debe Regional Corporation chairman Dr Allen Sammy expected to attend.
In other matches in the opening round, Preysal Sports are back in the top flight and will be hosting First Citizens Clarke Road United at Inshan Ali Park in Preysal, while a Central derby will be brewing in Charlieville as Central Sports and Alescon Comets do battle at Pierre Road Recreation Ground.
In the North, Queen’s Park Cricket Club will have a derby of their own, facing QPCC II at the Oval in St Clair.
The Parkites have two teams in the Premiership One and one in the Premiership Two competition.
The first day of the three-day matches bowl off at 2pm with a regular 10 am start time on the second and third days.
National League fixtures
Premiership I
February 7, 8 and 9
Preysal vs Clarke Road United, Inshan Ali Park
Alescon Comets vs Central Sports, Pierre Road, Charlieville
Victoria vs PowerGen, Barrackpore West Secondary
QPCC 1 vs QPCC II, Queen’s Park Oval
Premiership II South League
February 8 and 9
St Julien vs BFL, St Julien, Princes Town
Yorkshire vs Barrackpore United, Cunjal
Endeavour vs Marchin Patriots, Endeavour
Cosmos vs Caldrac, Kumar Rec Gd.
Premiership II North League
February 8 and 9
Monroe Road vs Prisons, Monroe Road
Defence Force vs QPCC II, Chaguaramas
Merryboys vs Aranguez, Diego Martin
Canefarm vs EYM, Crown Street