Praise deserved

This is being written just minutes after Rahkeem Cornwall’s sharp slip catch clinched a 17-run win for the West Indies late on the fourth day of the second Test against Bangladesh in Mirpur yesterday.
There was of course the option of stepping back and not getting carried away with the inevitable hyperbole of a narrow victory which sealed a 2-0 series triumph. There is more than enough time for that though, so let’s give credit where it’s due.
By no stretch of the imagination did I see the team led by Kraigg Brathwaite in the absence of Jason Holder even drawing either of those two Tests. If the regular skipper and the others who opted out of the trip had been there it didn’t appear there would be any results other than defeats for the Caribbean side anyway given their woeful run of four consecutive Test match losses (innings capitulations in New Zealand were particularly dispiriting) and the fact that the last time they were there just over two years ago they were beaten 2-0.
Look, four days into the series all was going as expected. West Indies went into that last day in Chattogram at 110 for three chasing an improbable 395 and the only question then was whether the home side, even without an injured Shakib al Hasan, would have wrapped up victory before or after the lunch interval.
Then came that remarkable debut double-century from Kyle Mayers, aided and abetted considerably by another newcomer, Nkrumah Bonner, and Joshua da Silva, someone who only played his first Test in the previous match in Wellington in December. Even allowing for the luck and the half-chances and Bangladesh’s poor application of television reviews, it was a truly outstanding effort.
Confidence gained from that unexpected triumph was obvious in the attitude through this second Test, even with budding all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz threatening to take his team to a pulsating series-levelling victory.
It was fitting that the match ended the way it did with Cornwall in the spotlight, not as bowler but with sharp reflexes at first slip. His value as an off-spinner has never been the issue. He reinforced that with four wickets in the second innings, nine in the match and a series-leading 14 across the two Tests. He didn’t contribute with the bat, which was disappointing for someone noted for useful contributions in various positions at regional level in different formats.
No, the issue has been the lack of mobility, plain and simple. Yet to counter that he has developed a safe pair of hands which was immediately in evidence on his Test debut against India in Kingston in August of 2019. Still, there is that fear at the back of the mind which lingers, anticipating the moment when his girth proves costly.
Mehidy’s outside edge, prodding at the left-arm spin of Jomel Warrican, served up precisely that half-second of anxiety, only for the big man to get down low and snare the chance which triggered unrestrained West Indian celebrations. Who would deny them that, especially as they were more or less written off long before the first ball was bowled in the series, and even moreso following the limp showing in the three ODI’s which preceded the Tests?
And what of Brathwaite, who hardly gives the impression of someone in charge of anything on the field? It was his intervention with the ball which got the West Indies back on course after they were routed in the second innings for 117 and Bangladesh were then racing along at 59 without loss in pursuit of what was expected to be a very challenging target of 231.
He removed both openers almost instantly, the latter wicket of eventual topscorer Tamim Iqbal for 50 being pivotal in the context of a day when 17 wickets tumbled, and reintroduced himself when Mehidy was getting support from Nayeem Hasan to dismiss the tailender. That effort, and the eventual match and series triumph, obviously take focus off the continuing struggles in his primary job as an opening batsman.
Yes, references will be continuously made now about this success—at team and individual levels—with the caveat that it was “only” Bangladesh. However anyone denying that this squad, depleted by the absence of a few key players, did not far exceed expectations is being dishonest with themselves.
Special mention must also be made of da Silva’s decision to wear a black armband on Friday in recognition of the funeral of kidnapping and murder victim Andrea Bharatt. It reveals an admirable awareness by the 22-year-old of domestic issues far more important than matters of bat and ball.
So, is it only onwards and upwards for the Test squad from here? Of course not, but that doesn’t mean giving scant acknowledgement to an excellent team effort.