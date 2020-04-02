Praise for Da Silva

Joshua Da Silva was the main man with the runs for the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force in the just-concluded four-day season, but West Indies lead selector Roger Harper is hoping for much more from the wicketkeeper/batsman in future.
In his second four-day season, Da Silva topped both the Red Force run aggregate and batting averages with 507 runs (one hundred, three fifties) at 50.70 as the Red Force finisehd second to new champions, Barbados Pride. And that effort and the manner in which the runs were made was noticed by Harper.
“He batted very well throughout the tournament,” Harper said on the Mason and Guest show on the Voice of Barbados on Tuesday.
The lead selector added:”He has shown that he’s got the ability to perform consistently, and one thing that struck me about the young man, he looked very composed and organised against all types of bowling, the pacers and the spin bowling; under pressure (he) seemed to handle them very well. Probably he just needs to look at the way he plays the medium pacers a bit, but yeah, very impressed with Da Silva and his performance.”
However, Harper also noted that there was some work for Da Silva to do to keep developing.
“Little disappointing that he wasn’t able to kick on and get at least another hundred,” Harper said.
The lack of more big scores was also noted by one of Da Silva’s Red Force captains this season, West Indies player and Queen’s Park Cricket Club teammate Darren Bravo.
“He’s been doing tremendously well, but at the end of the day, he needs to carry on and get the bigger scores,” Bravo told the Express ahead of what turned out to be his side’s last game of the season against the Windward Islands Volcanoes.
“He’s doing all the hard work and for some reason is giving his wicket away, but having said that, it’s a learning curve for him. He’s only now getting used to cricket at this level, obviously his wicketkeeping as well...Hopefully he can continue; it’s just a matter of him trying his best to convert those 70s and 80s into hundreds. I’m sure he can do it. He’s someone who is always working on his game.”
And speaking about the performance of the batsmen across the region in the four-day series, Harper said: “Players have to learn to convert starts to half-centuries and half centuries to centuries, and I think that sometimes we just get a little lost having completed the half-century. But these are things we have to work on, it’s part of the mental skills that we have to develop and an area sometimes we ignore.”
He added: “We just look at our ability to strike the ball, the physical skills, but our mental skills is an important area we need to work on a little more. I think if we do that, then maybe we will get the sort of results we looking for.”