Trainer Glenn Mendez has praised the work of groom Nathaniel “Shaggy” Goodridge following the sixth place finish of his charge, Juice Man in Sunday’s Clasico Del Caribe at Gulfstream Park, Florida, in the United States.
The Jamaica-bred horse returned to Trinidad yesterday, according to Mendez.
“He was fine when he cooled off (after the race),” he said from Florida yesterday.
Commenting on the race, Mendez added: “His rider (Christian Torres) said Paco Lopez put the squeeze on him into the first turn, but every time he asked (Juice Man) for an effort he got it. He kept trying, just had nothing left right in the end.”
Nevertheless, Mendez was full of praise for the work of groom Goodridge.
“I have never in my life seen a groom put down the kind of work Shaggy put down on Juice Man to bring him back good enough to race in three weeks,” he declared.
Mendez also added: “We had no access to the horse in the USDA quarantine at the Miami Airport. We didn’t have a clue they will only give him hay for ten days. The only communication from them is that he is fine...doing well. I was able to tell the connections of Supreme Soul to request their horse be fed. He (Supreme Soul) did not get any feed for the first two days, but they were able to organise after.”
Asked why Juice Man wasn’t fed Mendez responded: “Nobody informed that we had to request that our horse be fed.”
And asked also if Juice Man will take his place in the Gold Cup on Boxing Day, Mendez answered in the negative. “He cannot make the Gold Cup. He is in quarantine in the Pines (at the back to old Piarco Airport). “
Mendez won this year’s Midsummer Classic and the Trinidad Derby Stakes with Juice Man.
Fellow Jamaica-bred Supreme Soul, who won that country’s Triple Crown series this year, and is owned by Trinidadian owner, Chevan Maharaj finished eighth in the Clasico.