The West Indies fast bowlers got high marks from head coach Phil Simmons after they defeated Bangladesh 2-0 in the recent two-match Test series in Antigua and St Lucia.
Simmons paid special tribute to veteran pacer Kemar Roach, who he said had an “exceptional influence” on the development of the young fast bowlers in the Test side.
Asked what stood out for him in the two Tests, Simmons said: “The bowling of our fast bowlers in both Tests. The first (Test) wicket (batting track) wasn’t conducive to fast bowling but we got them out for low scores. In this Test match (St Lucia), to get them bowled out on the first day for 234 on what was a slow wicket by comparison to what we would get here, it put us in the driver’s seat. The fast bowlers deserve a lot of credit,” Simmons explained.
Alzarri Joseph emerged as the top bowler in the series with 12 wickets while Roach grabbed ten wickets which took him to 250 wickets in Test cricket. Meanwhile, Anderson Phillip made a “good debut” in the St Lucia Test, picking up two wickets while Jayden Seales finished the two matches with nine wickets. Seales now has 36 wickets in nine Tests while Joseph has taken 62 wickets in 22 matches.
Bangladesh were dismissed for 103 and 245, in the first Test in Antigua, and 234 and 186, in the second match in St Lucia. “(Roach) is helping the fast bowlers to mature quicker. I think he has an exceptional influence on all the young fast bowlers,” Simmons assessed.
“He has taken his role as the senior pro very seriously and it shows on the field. You can see him talking to them and trying to do the right things all the time. I think his influence has been massive to these young fast bowlers,” the West Indies coach added.
Meanwhile, all-rounder Kyle Mayers was also given a praising appraisal by Simmons, who said the all-rounder “brings in the wicket-taking factor.” Mayers, who was the Player of the Series, took four wickets in the first Test and two in the second when he also hit a crucial 146 to put the hosts in firm control.
“When he bowls, you expect to get wickets. He is not express (pace), but he puts the ball in the right areas and for me, if he bats normally, he scores quickly in all three formats. I have to get him to understand that he needs to bat normally. Once we get that, he is going to be a force to be reckoned with,” Simmons noted.
Overall, Simmons was pleased with how his red-ball team has performed in the last few months and credited the players for putting in the work behind the scenes.
“Winning is what I am about and the more we can win, the happier things are for me. I think when you look back at the two series (against England and Bangladesh), we’ve worked hard and we’ve come out victorious. This one maybe wasn’t as hard as the first one but the important thing is that the ‘W’ is behind the two Tests. We have to take those things and sit back and enjoy them,” Simmons said of their recent Test form.
Prior to their 2-0 victory over Bangladesh, the Windies emerged 1-0 winners over England in a three-match Test series. “The series win is about the players who are here and working hard to get the result we got and I think it started from even before we came back from Pakistan with the work we would have done in Antigua.
“I think credit to all the players who participated and who were around but didn’t participate. The victories should give us confidence and we have some time before we go to Australia. Australia is always a difficult series no matter what team you go down there with, so we’ve got to make sure we prepare well and continue winning,” Simmons concluded.