Premiership 2 T20 resumes

The Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board Premiership 2 T20 competition resumes today after the Easter weekend break with the final round of group stage matches to determine who will move on to the knock out round.

For some teams, it is straightforward; win today and advance to tomorrow’s quarter-finals. That is exactly the case in Group A with Cosmos Sports hosting Yorkshire in what is essentially a knock out match.

Both teams are on three points each with a win and a loss in their first two matches. Whoever wins today at Cosmos ground will advance alongside group leaders Caldrac Club, who have already secured their place in the quarters with perfect record so far. Caldrac will travel to Endeavour today to face last-placed Endeavour Sports, who are winless so far.

In Group B, the Premier League Under-19s currently lead the standings on three points from two matches with a healthy +2.880 net run rate. They are on a bye today while Bess Motors Marchin Patriots and St Julien Sports will battle it out at Sancho Road ground.

Marchin have three points from a win in their only match so far while St Julien have no points having lost to the U-19s. If all three teams end on three points, net run rate will be used to determine the final standings.

In Group C, the leaders Prisons Sports will face second place Hafeez Karamath Limited Aranjuez Sports in Aranjuez while last place Munroe Road Cricket Club face Defence Force at Munroe Road.

In Group D, leaders Merry Boys will take on last place Canefarm Sports at Diego Martin Sporting Complex while third place El Socorro Youth Movement will host second place Queen’s Park Cricket Club III in El Socorro.

All matches start at 2 pm.

Premiership 2 T20 fixtures:

Group A

Endeavour Sports vs Caldrac Sports, Endeavour

Cosmos Sports vs Yorkshire, Cosmos Ground

Group B

Sancho/St Julien Sports vs Bess Motors Marchin Patriots, St Julien

Group C

HKL Aranjuuez Sports vs Prisons Sports, Aranjuez

Munroe Road Cricket Club vs Defence Force, Munroe Road

Group D

Canefarm Sports vs Merry Boys, Diego Martin Sporting Complex

El Socorro Youth Movement vs QPCC III, El Socorro

Premiership 2 standings:

Group A

Teams P W L Pts NRR

1. Caldrac 2 2 0 6 +1.148

2. Cosmos 2 1 1 3 +0.393

3. Yorkshire 2 1 1 3 -o.466

4. Endeavour 2 0 2 0 -0.975

Group B

Teams P W L Pts NRR

1. PL U-19s 2 1 1 3 +2.880

2. Patriots 1 1 0 3 +0.624

3. St Julien 1 0 1 0 -5.038

Group C

Teams P W L Pts NRR

1. Prisons 2 2 0 6 +4.475

2. Aranjuez 2 1 1 3 -0.146

3. Defence Force 2 1 1 3 -2.564

4. Munroe Road 2 0 2 0 -1.579

Group D

Teams P W L Pts NRR

1. Merry Boys 2 2 0 6 +2.525

2. QPCC III 2 1 1 3 -0.450

3. EYM 2 1 1 3 -1.925

4. Canefarm 2 0 2 0 -0.150

