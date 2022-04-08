Premiership T20 bowls off today

The Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) continues to move ahead with the Premiership T20 bowling off today featuring the 15 Premiership 2 teams.
While the eight top-flight Premiership 1 teams will begin their T20 campaign during the T20 Festival next month, the rest of the teams in second-tier competition will be divided into four groups—three groups with four teams each and one group with three teams—for a round robin competition, with the winners and runners up advancing to the semi-finals which will be played at the Festival.
Highlighting the opening round of games today will be a Group D clash between Merry Boys Sports and El Socorro Youth Movement at Diego Martin Sporting Complex.
Merry Boys finished the Sunday League 50 overs tournament with a perfect record, dominating the rest of the teams in their division to finish at the top of the standings and earn direct qualification for the final.
In the other Group D clash today will see Canefarm Sports up against Queen’s Park Cricket Club III at Knowles Street in Curepe. All matches bowl off at 2 p.m.
Today’s Premiership 2 T20 fixtures:
Group A
• Endeavour Sports vs Cosmos Sports, Avidesh Samaroo Park
• Caldrac Club b Yorkshire Sports, Gilbert Park
Group B
• Premier League U-19s vs St Julien Sports, National Cricket Centre
• Bye—Bess Motors Marchin Patriots
Group C
• Munroe Road vs HKL Aranjuez Sports, Munroe Road Recreation Ground
• Prisons Sports vs Defence Force, Prisons Ground
Group D
• Merry Boys Sports vs El Socorro Youth Movement, Diego Martin
• Canefarm Sports vs QPCC III, Knowles Street