‘Pres’ down Fatima in SSCL

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s girls’ Under-16 tennis team followed in the footsteps of their male counterparts on Monday night in Guatemala.

The trio of Jordane Dookie, Cameron Wong and Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith completed their rout of Curacao in their opening fixture of the North/Central America and the Caribbean pre-qualifying tournament for the Junior Billie Jean Cup.

T&T had also prevailed 3-0 – over Aruba – earlier in the day when the boys’ equivalent competition, for the Junior Davis Cup, got going.

Wong had given the girls the lead with a 6-2, 6-1 triumph before press time, and it got even better for T&T in Group D after that.