‘Pres’ down Fatima in SSCL

Presentation College San Fernando now stand alone as the only unbeaten team in the PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) Premiership Division.

Khaleem Mohammed stood out for Pres Sando with both bat and ball as the South side defeated Fatima College by 64 runs to inch closer to clinching the SSCL title.

Mohammed scored 38 when Pres Sando batted first at Union Hall in South Trinidad, but it was a lower-order rally from Christian Rampersad (34), Ricardo Chase (38), Aadian Racha (36) and Alon Roy (22) that got the home team to a winning total after they had slipped to 118 for five, halfway through their innings.

In reply, Fatima started well, reaching 53 without loss in the 12th over before losing their way and they were eventually dismissed for 168.

Mohammed precipitated the Fatima slide, trapping opener Aditya Ramdeen lbw for 25. He also got key player Zachary Siewah for three and all but sealed the result when he removed top-scorer Joshua Davis for 71 as the visitors slumped to 135 for five in the 35th over.

The victory ensured Pres Sando stayed at the top of the standings with just three matches to play; against Southern rivals Naparima College and St Benedict’s College, and Central team Vishnu Boys’ Hindu College.

Meanwhile, Naparima won their fourth game of the season when they whipped St Benedict’s College by 102 runs at Lewis Street in San Fernando.

Fareez Ali slammed 101 for ‘Naps’ as they posted 247 for nine before dismissing St Benedict’s for 146. Liam Mamchan (3/27) and Zachary Ramjattan (3/29) did the damage with the ball for ‘Naps’, who still have a shot at the title having only lost one game so far this season, which was against Fatima College.

Elsewhere in the top-flight yesterday, Hillview College got their first win of the campaign when they beat defending champions Shiva Boys’ Hindu College by nine wickets in a battle to avoid relegation.

And Presentation College Chaguanas were also triumphant with Luke Ali scoring an even hundred to set up their massive 185-run victory over St Mary’s College.

The league continues next week Tuesday with the seventh round of matches.

Summarised Scores:

Presentation College Chaguanas 273-6 (Luke Ali 100, Ramone Sawh 45, Brandon Phillip 41; Khalfani Wiltshire 3/58) vs St Mary’s College 88-8 (Jayden O’Brien 29; Thomas Walsh 3/12, Brandon Deonarine 3/6) -- Pres Chaguanas won by 185 runs

Presentation College San Fernando 231-9 (Khaleem Mohammed 38, Ricardo Chase 38, Aadian Racha 36, Christian Rampersad 34; Niall Maingot 2/33, Zachary Siewah 2/33, Aditya Ramdeen 2/43) vs Fatima College 168 (Joshua Davis 71; Khaleem Mohammed 5/12) -- Pres Sando won by 64 runs

Naparima College 247-9 (Fareez Ali 101; Shiva Harripersad 3/51, Luke Harding 2/26, Chris Sadanan 2/44) vs St Benedict’s College 146 (Josh Telemaque 26, Daryl Lalchan 19; Liam Mamchan 3/27, Zachary Ramjattan 3/29) -- Naparima won by 102 runs

Shiva Boys’ Hindu College 122 vs Hillview College 123-1 (Joseph Gabriel 58 n.o., Andre Sooklal 30) -- Hillview won by 9 wickets

Pogba returns as Juve win Turin derby

Juventus continued their winning run in thrilling style after beating local rivals Torino 4-2 at home in Serie A yesterday to keep alive their faint hopes of finishing in the top four.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side, who had 15 points deducted by an Italian soccer court investigating the club’s transfer dealings, extended their league winning streak to four matches.

Rejuvenated fast bowler Alzarri Joseph led a stirring West Indies resurgence after tea as the Caribbean side dominated the final session, to claw their back on the opening day of the first Test against South Africa, yesterday.

With the hosts coasting 206 for one at the second interval after choosing to bat first, the 26-year-old Joseph (3-60) struck key blows by removing century-maker Aiden Markram for 115 and captain Temba Bavuma for a two-ball ‘duck’, as South Africa lost seven wickets for 108 runs to limp to the close on 314 for eight.

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s girls’ Under-16 tennis team followed in the footsteps of their male counterparts on Monday night in Guatemala.

The trio of Jordane Dookie, Cameron Wong and Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith completed their rout of Curacao in their opening fixture of the North/Central America and the Caribbean pre-qualifying tournament for the Junior Billie Jean Cup.

T&T had also prevailed 3-0 – over Aruba – earlier in the day when the boys’ equivalent competition, for the Junior Davis Cup, got going.

Wong had given the girls the lead with a 6-2, 6-1 triumph before press time, and it got even better for T&T in Group D after that.

