‘Pres’ end Hillview’s T20 reign

Recently-crowned PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) Premiership champions Presentation College San Fernando are through to the final of the InterCol T20 competition after whipping 2019 winners Hillview College by ten runs in their semi-final game at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, on Monday night.
Hillview, who were chasing their fourth consecutive title in the competition, restricted ‘Pres’ to 122 for seven off their 20 overs but that total proved to be out of reach for the perennial champions who replied with 112 for five.
Openers Joseph Mendoza (23) and Andre Suglal (19) provided a solid platform for the Hillview chase, taking the score to 36 in the five overs before the untimely run-out of Mendoza. Rondell Ramlogan (45 not out) joined Suglal at the crease and the pair put on 20 runs in the next three overs before Suglal was lbw to Nickyle Jalim.
But Hillview were still in control of the game with Ramlogan and Rajeev Ramgoolie (12) taking the score to 90 for three before Pres stormed back with Christian Rampersad (3-12) grabbing three wickets in the 17th over to add some late drama to proceedings.
Rampersad had Ramgoolie caught by Khaleem Mohammed off the third ball of the over before Ethan Ramsundar (2) and Adesh Singh were sent back off the final two balls of the over as Hillview slipped to 92 for five, requiring another 31 runs for victory off the final three overs of the match. It proved too much in the end.
Earlier, Aadi Ramsaran top-scored for ‘Pres’ with 43 while Riyaad Mohammed and Rampersad chipped in with 17 and 13, respectively. Rikki Ragoonanan was the best bowler for Hillview with four wickets for 16 runs from four overs. The second semi-final between Presentation College Chaguanas and Fatima College was scheduled to be played last night at the same venue.
Summarised Scores:
Presentation College San Fernando 122-7 (Aadi Ramsaran 43; Rikki Ragoonanan 4/16) vs Hillview College 112-5 (Rondell Ramlogan 45 n.o., Joseph Mendoza 23; Christian Rampersad 3/12) —Pres Sando won by 10 runs