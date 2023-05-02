‘Pres’, Fatima clash for InterCol T20 title

History will be made today when the curtain comes down on the PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) season.
The first season back after the Covid-19 pandemic saw the coronation of new Premiership League champions Presentation College San Fernando, who will be looking to keep their perfect season going when they oppose Fatima College in the InterCol T20 final at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, from 6 pm.
It was the first League title for the “Pres Lions” in their first season in the top flight and they will be chasing another first tonight in the Boys InterCol T20 final.
Meanwhile, Fatima has been starved when it comes to SSCL top-flight success in recent times having won the InterCol T20 in 2015 and the League in 2016. Fatima traded blows with another Southern schools’ sports giant Naparima College back in 2015 when they defeated the then League champions in the InterCol T20 final.
SSCL president Nigel Maraj has billed the North/South clash as a battle of the titans. “Pres Lions have blown away all this season. Now they have sights set on completing the double at the Mecca for southern cricket and the final hurdle are the giants and titans of the North, Fatima College,” Maraj said.
And Fatima skipper Joshua Davis also recognised the accomplishments of Pres San Fernando in the League but warned their Southern opponents that Fatima are already in a “Presentation-slaying mood” making reference to their semi-final victory over Pres Chaguanas. “Ours is a history and pedigree that few can rival and even fewer can beat,” said Davis.
“I have had the pleaser of leading a truly magnificent group of guys. This final is a testament of the strides we made and a fighting reward for this journey we’ve been on together,” he continued. “To our opponents in the South, your excellence this year is duly acknowledge and you are worthy league champions. You have played each game at a remarkably high level. Kudos to everyone involved in your success.”
Davis warned their opponents not be lulled into a false sense of security. “This InterCol run has awoken within us a renewed hunger and determination. So, enjoy your magical season because come Wednesday (today) we will show you some magic of our own when we turn Lions into Lambs,” Davis concluded.
Pres San Fernando skipper Nickyle Jalim said he dreamt of playing in an InterCol final since witnessing the 2015 finale when Fatima defeated Naparima at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva. “The atmosphere I witnessed there (in 2015) at the age of ten left an impression on me and I have dreamt of experiencing it since. (Today) we will be given that opportunity. This time Pres will remain unbeaten and bring home the InterCol title,” said Jalim.
While the Boys InterCol T20 will be the feature match today, there will also be significant interest as another Southern side, Rio Claro West Secondary, comes up against Holy Name Convent (PoS) in the National Girls Open final from 1 p.m. in Tarouba.
Maraj also anticipates a keen contest in the Girls Open final. “The ‘Western Wolves’ as the team (Rio Claro West) calls themselves have come a long way from the junior outfit we met in 2019. You have matured and you have come back more developed and a greater cohesive unit ready and hungry for success,” the SSCL president said of the first-time Girls Open finalists.
“Holy Name Covent have reigned as the queens of the north since 2016. This year marks their third trip to the Girls Open final having failed to lay hand on the trophy twice before,” adding of the Post Of Spain challengers, “The new generation of Holy Name Covent ladies have risen up to take up the royal mantle of their predecessors. They are supremely talented and contain match winners throughout their ranks to say they hungry for this title is an understatement.”
Tickets for the Tarouba double-header cost $40 for adults and $20 for children.