‘Pres’, Fatima clash for InterCol T20 title

History will be made today when the curtain comes down on the PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) season.

The first season back after the Covid-19 pandemic saw the coronation of new Premiership League champions Presentation College San Fernando, who will be looking to keep their perfect season going when they oppose Fatima College in the InterCol T20 final at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, from 6 pm.