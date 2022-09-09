‘Pres’ lift Tiger Tanks Cup

PRESENTATION COLLEGE San Fernando won the first piece of silverware of the 2022 schools football season when defeating South rivals Naparima College 3-2 on penalty kicks at the Ato Boldon Stadium yesterday, to lift the season-opening Tiger Tanks Cup.

The season-opening match ended 1-1 after regulation time. Naparima’s Kanye Francis opened the scoring in the 23rd minute, before “Pres” skipper Caleb Boyce pulled them level in the 36th minute.

The resulting shoot-out -- decisive kicks from the penalty mark -- and what preceded it, was a clear indication that both teams still have plenty work to be done. The first two kicks were missed, while another two were saved, before “Pres” held their nerve to eek out the win.

Schools football was last conducted in Trinidad and Tobago in 2019, prior to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. The turnout of fans at the Balmain venue yesterday suggested that it was much missed.

The season-opener pitted defending league champions “Naps” and 2019 InterCol champs “Pres”(San F’do), and after a near three-year hiatus, it was anything but vintage football. Still, the contest did not lack the grit of past South derbies.

The first half was a mixed bag. After pinning their rivals back for the first 20 minutes, “Naps” got the go-ahead goal just past the half-hour mark for a deserved lead. The Presentation defence broke down, leaving Francis to squeeze in a low shot, and despite a touch from the goalkeeper, “Naps” drew first blood.

But a misjudgement by their goalkeeper let “Pres” back into the match. And the Coffee Street boys dominated the final quarter of the first session. Presentation hadn’t even gotten a shot on goal when hesitation by the “Naps” custodian allowed Pres’ Boyce to sneak in and score with a lobbed shot.

Presentation coach Shawn Cooper felt his players got better as the game progressed, following their fortuitous goal.

“In the first 15, 20 minutes we had a lot of problems in settling down, The nerves got the better of them,” stated Cooper, adding, “but coming down you saw that we could have played football.”

The second half was mainly even, until the final quarter when Naparima regained control. “Naps” came closest to a winner in normal time, when in the 80th minute Israel Joseph headed onto the crossbar. And he also delivered a good back-post cross, which a teammate put wide.

Despite defeat, Naparima’s head coach Travis Mulrain was satisfied with what his team produced, although admitting to still having work to do.

“I think that going forward you will see more quality from these guys.” said Mulrain. “I think we will be good in the end. They (his players) tried to execute our game plan. Obviously, we have a few things to iron out. But I think, by and large, I was happy with the performance.”

