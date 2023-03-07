Pres Sando edge closer to SSCL title

Presentation College San Fernando continued to close in on a maiden PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) Premiership title following a comprehensive eight-wicket victory over Naparima College in San Fernando, yesterday.
After restricting ‘Naps’ to 190 for nine off 50 overs, ‘Pres’ cruised to victory on the back of a rapid century from opener Khaleem Mohammed as they reached 192 for two, off just 26 overs.
Khaleem faced 54 balls and slammed six sixes and 13 fours for his top-score of 116 while his opening partner Riyaad Mohammed struck an unbeaten 63 (90 balls), which included six fours.
The pair put on 171 before Khaleem was caught and bowled by Fareez Ali with just 20 runs needed for victory. Brendan Boodoo was then bowled by Liam Mamchan for five before Riyaad and Aadi Ramsaran (two not out) sealed the win.
The victory ensured that ‘Pres’ maintain their perfect record to stay at the top of the standings with Presentation College Chaguanas holding on to second place following their 78-run victory over defending champions Shiva Boys’ Hindu College.
The defeat for ‘Naps’ dashed their chances of climbing to the top of the podium while Fatima College’s chances of lifting the league trophy also took a big hit after their six-wicket loss to Hillview College.
There are two rounds of matches left in the league campaign with Pres San’do on the road against Vishnu Boys in the penultimate round next Tuesday before facing St Benedict’s College in the final round, at home, on March 21.
Summarised Scores:
Premiership
Vishnu Boys’ Hindu College 241 (45 overs) (Keshan Singh 49 n.o., Aidan Lakhansingh 46, Sanjiv Balliram 38; Chris Sadanan 3/49, K Marryshow 3/40, S Harripersad 2/38) vs St Benedict’s College 184-8 (50 overs) (Jayden John 50 n.o., Chris Sadanan 42; Aaron Basant 2/17, Tyron Lee Gopaul 2/21, Aiden Lakhansingh 2/57) —Vishnu won by 59 runs
Naparima College 190-9 (50 overs) (Jonathan Ramnarace 73, Stefan Katwaroo 29, Fareez Ali 28; Aadian Racha 2/32, Nickyle Jalim 2/20) vs Presentation College San Fernando 192-2 (26 overs) (Khaleem Mohammed 116, Riyaad Mohammed 63 n.o.) —Pres Sando won by 8 wickets
Fatima College 160 (35 overs) (Joshua Davis 67; Qaadir Juman 4/20, Rondell Ramlogan 3/25) vs Hillview College 161-4 (39.1 overs) (Joseph Mendoza 63, Rajeev Ramgoolie 51; Zachary Siewah 2/34)—Hillview College won by 6 wickets
Presentation College Chaguanas 212 (48.3 overs) (Luke Ali 42, Adam Furlonge 36, Ramone Sawh 25, Rajesh Maharaj 24, Brandon Phillip 22; Antonio Bachoo 4/43) vs Shiva Boys’ Hindu College 133 (42.4 overs) (Antonio Bachoo 39, Sachin Nandlal 28; Brandon Deonarine 3/24, Ramone Sawh 2/21)—Pres Chaguanas won by 78 runs.