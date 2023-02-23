Pres Sando, Fatima stay perfect in SSCL

Zachary Siewah

ON POINT: Fatima College’s Zachary Siewah bowls during the PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League Premiership match against St Benedict’s College at Inshan Ali Park in Preysal, yesterday. Siewah scored 65 not out to keep alive Fatima’s winning streak in the competition.—Photo: ROGER SEEPERSAD

Presentation College San Fernando and Fatima College maintained their perfect records in the PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League Premiership Division yesterday.

Pres San Fernando, led by Riyaad Mohammed’s 113, defeated Shiva Boys’ Hindu College by 262 runs at the Union Hall Ground, while Zachary Siewah’s unbeaten 65 guided Fatima College to a seven-wicket victory over St Benedict’s College at Inshan Ali Park in Preysal.

Mohammed faced 89 balls and struck 11 fours and four sixes as Pres San Fernando piled up 359 for seven off 41 overs.

Khaleem Mohammed was also among the runs for Pres with 70.

Shiva Boys replied with 97 for eight off their 41 overs.

At Preysal, St Benedict’s were dismissed for 142 before Siewah’s unbeaten knock helped Fatima to 143 for three off 28 overs to seal the victory.

Fatima and Pres San Fernando are set to square off in the next round of matches, Tuesday.

Summarised scores:

St Benedict’s College 142 (39.1 overs) (Chris Sadanan 34, Josh Telemaque 36; Adrian Mahase 3/14, Joshua Davis 2/23)

vs Fatima College 143-3 (28 overs) (Zachary Siewah 65 n.o., Adrian Mahase 36 n.o., Varisht Ramdeen 23; Chris Sadanan 2/26)

—Fatima won by 7 wickets.

St Mary’s College 190 (36 overs) (Sameer Saroop 73, Mikaeel Ali 29; Qaadir Juman 4/18)

vs Hillview College 190 (49.3 overs) (Ethan Ramsundar 58, Rondell Ramlogan 34, Andre Suglal 26; Arshad Harrilal 3/25, Reuel Williams 2/28)

—Match tied.

Presentation College San Fernando 359-7 (41 overs) (Riyaad Mohammed 113, Khaleem Mohammed 70, Aadi Ramsaran 40; Matheus Komal 3/60, Justin Abdool 2/40) vs Shiva Boys’ Hindu College 97-8 (41 overs) (Matheus Komal 27; Aadian Racha 3/19, Isa Ali 2/20)

—Pres San Fernando won by 262 runs.

Naparima College 110 (48.5 overs) (Jonathan Ramnarace 49, Randel Gopaul 24; Rajeev Ramnath 5/16) vs Vishnu Boys’ Hindu College 92 (38.2 overs) (Ryan Ganase 25; Fareez Ali 6/14, Mathew Cooper 2/13, Liam Mamchan 2/22)

—Naparima won by 18 runs.

