Presentation College San Fernando could clinch their maiden PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League Premiership Division title today if results go their way.

Current league leaders Pres San Fernando are the only team in the top flight with a perfect record and will come up against fourth-placed Vishnu Boys’ Hindu College at Avidesh Samaroo Park in Endeavour today in the penultimate round of the competition today.

With 109 points from six wins, the leaders are 12 points ahead of second-placed Pres Chaguanas, who are the only other team still with a shot at winning the trophy.

Pres Chaguanas will be in action against Fatima College in Mucurapo today and will need to win to keep pressure on the leaders.

However, another victory for Pres San Fernando today and anything less for Pres Chaguanas will see the South team clinch their first top-flight trophy. All matches bowl off at 9.30 a.m.

Today’s SSCL matches:

Premiership Division

St Mary’s College vs Shiva Boys’ Hindu College, CIC Ground

Vishnu Boys’ Hindu College vs Presentation College San Fernando, Endeavour

Fatima College vs Presentation College Chaguanas, Fatima Ground

Hillview College vs Naparima College, Knowles Street

