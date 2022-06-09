President’s men square off against Bangladesh

Several players will be hoping to make their mark when the Cricket West Indies President’s XI face Bangladesh in a three-day warm-up match, starting today, at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, in Antigua.

According to coach Andre Coley, players will be taking the match “very seriously” as they look to continue the good form demonstrated in the recently-concluded West Indies Championship four-day first-class competition.

“The players are very excited and I’m looking forward giving their best in this game. Obviously, they’re very thrilled that they’ve been selected in the squad to play against Bangladesh and they take we’re taking it very seriously,” Coley said. “We are looking to play at our best and work together as a unit, not just seeing this as a ‘practice game’ for us but really looking to be at our best from ball one to the very end,” he added.

The team assembled earlier this week and have been put through their paces by Coley and his coaching staff which include West Indies icons Sir Curtly Ambrose and Shiv Chanderpaul. The side will be led by stroke-maker Yannic Cariah, who topped the T&T Red Force’s batting, averaging nearly 45 in the recent West Indies Championship.

Left-hander Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Shiv’s 26-year-old son, is also in the squad. He struck two hundreds in gathering 439 runs at an average of 73, for Guyana Harpy Eagles.

The team also includes three players who have played at the highest level for West Indies in all-rounder Roston Chase, left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican and opening batter Jeremy Solozano.

SQUAD: Yannic Cariah (captain), Colin Archibald, Alick Athanaze, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Bryan Charles, Roston Chase, Tevin Imlach, Jeremiah Louis, Preston McSween, Marquino Mindley, Jeremy Solozano, Jomel Warrican.

Michelle-Lee Ahye claimed her second women’s 100 metres title in Europe this season when she got to the line in a wind-assisted 11.12 seconds at the PTS Meeting in Samorin, Slovakia, yesterday.

Ahye’s golden run came on the heels of her victory at the Irena Szewińska Memorial meet in Bydgoszcz, Poland, last Friday. As she had done in Poland, Ahye dominated the PTS field, the Trinidad and Tobago track star finishing well ahead of second-placed American Shannon Ray (11.27) and third-placed Barbadian Tristan Evelyn (11.38).

Getting Babar Azam out early will be key for the West Indies if they are to level the three-match ODI series against Pakistan in Multan today and having gotten a taste of the conditions in their five-wicket loss on Wednesday, the visitors are keen on “coming up with better plans” to deal with the opposition in the second match bowling off today at the same venue from 7 a.m.

Tiger Tanks Cocrico Cavaliers started their Dream 11 Trinidad T10 Blast campaign in style, whipping defending champions Fine Choice Steelpan Strikers by 58 runs in the second match of a double header at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, in Tarouba, yesterday.

Trinidad and Tobago women were sidelined by rain yesterday, as their second match of the Cricket West Indies Women’s T20 Blaze was abandoned without a ball bowled at the Guyana National Stadium.

T&T lost their opening match of the competition on Tuesday night and while rain affected their match yesterday, the afternoon fixture was played with Barbados defeating the Leeward Islands by nine wickets.

