THE pressure has already begun on former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke, even before he has been begun his recently-announced role as Macarthur FC’s next A-League head coach.
While there’s no doubting Yorke’s football experience as a player, A-League pundit and SEN host Simon Hill questioned the Bulls’ decision to appoint the 50-year-old as he has no prior coaching experience.
Although admitting Yorke’s big name will “bring something to the competition”, Hill expects Macarthur to come under fire if the rookie coach is found out due to his lack of managerial experience.
“It is, it will be (his first managerial role) apart from the fact he’s coaching the A-League All Stars against Barcelona in that one-off game in Sydney,” Hill said on SEN 1170 Mornings. “In terms of club coaching, this will be his senior debut.
Yorke has inked a two-year deal with the Bulls as he returns to the Harbour City after leading the line for Sydney FC as a player in the 2005/06 season.
Macarthur finished seventh in their second A-League season and the former Trinidad and Tobago international Yorke takes over from Ante Milicic who is moving to Croatia for family reasons.
“He’s got all of his badges, I’ve got no doubt about that and we also know what a great player he was and what a big name he was. That will certainly bring something to the competition, whether he can coach or not is a different point entirely.
“There is a school of thought, one that I have sympathy with, is that with only 12 coaching jobs available, should we be looking overseas at a rookie coach? That’s no matter how big the name was as a player.”
Although Hill questioned the move, he did add that Yorke “deserves every opportunity” to prove himself after a glittering playing career that spanned almost two decades in England and Australia.
“They’ve made that choice and Dwight deserves every opportunity to be a success in the role,” Hill said. “If he is, fantastic, if he isn’t, well, it’s our job in the media to point that out so that’s what we’ll be doing.”
Yorke scored 123 goals in the Premier League and was a 1999 Champions League winner with the Red Devils.