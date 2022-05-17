Dwight Yorke

AUSTRALIA COACHING JOB: Dwight Yorke

THE pressure has already begun on former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke, even before he has been begun his recently-announced role as Macarthur FC’s next A-League head coach.

While there’s no doubting Yorke’s football experience as a player, A-League pundit and SEN host Simon Hill questioned the Bulls’ decision to appoint the 50-year-old as he has no prior coaching experience.

Although admitting Yorke’s big name will “bring something to the competition”, Hill expects Macarthur to come under fire if the rookie coach is found out due to his lack of managerial experience.

“It is, it will be (his first managerial role) apart from the fact he’s coaching the A-League All Stars against Barcelona in that one-off game in Sydney,” Hill said on SEN 1170 Mornings. “In terms of club coaching, this will be his senior debut.

Yorke has inked a two-year deal with the Bulls as he returns to the Harbour City after leading the line for Sydney FC as a player in the 2005/06 season.

Macarthur finished seventh in their second A-League season and the former Trinidad and Tobago international Yorke takes over from Ante Milicic who is moving to Croatia for family reasons.

“He’s got all of his badges, I’ve got no doubt about that and we also know what a great player he was and what a big name he was. That will certainly bring something to the competition, whether he can coach or not is a different point entirely.

“There is a school of thought, one that I have sympathy with, is that with only 12 coaching jobs available, should we be looking overseas at a rookie coach? That’s no matter how big the name was as a player.”

Although Hill questioned the move, he did add that Yorke “deserves every opportunity” to prove himself after a glittering playing career that spanned almost two decades in England and Australia.

“They’ve made that choice and Dwight deserves every opportunity to be a success in the role,” Hill said. “If he is, fantastic, if he isn’t, well, it’s our job in the media to point that out so that’s what we’ll be doing.”

Yorke scored 123 goals in the Premier League and was a 1999 Champions League winner with the Red Devils.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Captains say teams ready for battle

Captains say teams ready for battle

The captains of the six franchises in the West Indies Championship are talking up their team’s chances as the region’s marquee four-day tournament restarts today, all saying their players were fit for battle and focused on executing their game plans.

Defending champions and the unbeaten Barbados Pride lead the points standings on 42 points.

AKEAL FIRED UP

AKEAL FIRED UP

West Indies white-ball all-rounder Akeal Hosein is ready to step up with the bat, ball or in the field, as the West Indies four-day Championship resumes today after a three-month break with the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force looking to maintain their winning ways when they tackle the Leeward Islands Hurricanes, at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex.

Hibiscus stay unbeaten in Women’s T10

Hibiscus stay unbeaten in Women’s T10

Hibiscus CC had a perfect run in the Trinidad and Tobago Women’s Cricket Association T10 competition over the weekend, winning all three of their Group B matches on Saturday and Sunday to rise to head of the Group B standings with two more group stage matches to play.

South edge North in U-19 Classic

South edge North in U-19 Classic

Rajeev Ramnath struck an unbeaten 85 while Kendell Poonchoon and Nick Ramlal both bagged three wickets apiece as South edged North by 15 runs to lift the TTCB Price Club-sponsored Under-19 North/South Classic trophy at the National Cricket Centre, in Balmain, Couva, on Monday night.

Grant breaks T&T U-20 discus record

Grant breaks T&T U-20 discus record

Lalenii Grant established a new national women’s Under-20 discus record at the Dwight Yorke Stadium in Bacolet, Tobago, on Sunday.

Grant landed the implement 49.02 metres to strike gold at the Zenith Relays and Field Festival, her winning effort bettering the previous Trinidad and Tobago junior record of 47.74m, established by Ashlee Smith in 2010.

Shaka honoured with Freedom of City award

Shaka honoured with Freedom of City award

Former Trinidad and Tobago and Newcastle United goalkeeper Shaka Hislop has received that city’s Freedom of City award.

Hislop, who represented the Toons between 1995 and 1998, was given the honour for his role in forming the anti-racism charity “Show Racism the Red Card”.