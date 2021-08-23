PRESSURE FOR WI

Kieran Powell’s carelessness made a difficult job even harder for the West Indies at the end of the fourth day’s play in the second Test at Sabina Park, yesterday.
Set 329 runs to get in a possible 130 overs, Powell and his skipper Kraigg Brathwaite (17 not out) were doing the necessary late in the day at 34-0, when Brathwaite pushed Hasan Ali through the covers and set off for what seemed a comfortable three runs, except that Powell did not ground his bat as he entered the crease at the striker’s end and was beaten by Shaheen Shah Afridi’s direct hit.
Ineptitude by the WI batsmen and excellence from Afridi defined the day, as Pakistan took complete control of a match they must win to avoid a series defeat. WI ended the day on 49 for one, needing 280 more to win, their target being 329.
Brathwaite had nighwatchman Alzarri Joseph for company. This was after Afridi had wrecked the home team’s first innings, the Windies being dismissed for 150. With the comfort of a 152-run first innings lead, the Pakistan batsmen attacked freely to pile up 176 for six declared in 27.2 overs between the second and third sessions
Fast-bowling rookie Jayden Seales endured his toughest spell so far in his Test career, conceding 31 runs in three overs as openers Imran Butt (37, five fours) and Abid Ali (29, six fours) posted 70 in less than ten overs to start things off. And the tempo was kept up more or less by skipper Babar Azam (33), Abid Ali (22) and the rest as Pakistan tightened the advantage their bowlers had given them earlier.
The West Indies’ decline on the fourth morning was dramatic and decisive. Resuming on 39 for three, they ended an extended first session on 123 for eight, five wickets going down for 84 runs. It was again a case of the WI batsmen being unable to cope with the relentless probing via swing and seam by the Pakistan bowlers.
Spearhead Afridi (17.3-7-51-6) was again outstanding. Swinging the ball, varying his lengths and even changing the angle of his deliveries, the towering left-arm seamer carried a threat with every delivery. And the uncertain WI batsmen had no answer to him or the tireless and equally nagging Mohammad Abbas (18-6-44-3).
Afridi set the tone for the morning by slanting a delivery across nightwatchman Joseph, and catching the outside edge for skipper Babar Azam to take a good, low catch at third slip.
Overnight batsman Nkrumah Bonner (37) and fellow Jamaican Jermaine Blackwood (33) then attempted a recovery with a fighting stand of 60 for the fifth wicket. They were fully concentrated and disciplined in their shot selection against bowlers who tested their decision-making and technique constantly.
Their partnership allowed the Windies to get past the follow-on target of 103. But any hopes of carrying on to lunch were dashed in a flash in the final hour to the break.
Bonner, Kyle Mayers, and Blackwood were dismissed within four runs of each other; Abbas getting rid of Bonner and Mayers off successive balls via catches to the wicketkeeper and Afridi having Blackwood athletically caught in the gully region by Fawad Alam. For Mayers, it was his third straight “duck” of the series.
West Indies were 109 for seven at that stage. But even worse was to come before the break when Joshua Da Silva was trapped lbw by Abbas, an umpire’s review not saving the batsman.
After lunch, despite Jason Holder (26, two fours, two sixes) collecting three more boundaries off Abbas, Afridi wrapped up the innings, removing Holder and Kemar Roach to finish with his best Test figures of six for 51.
West Indies were all out for 150 in just 51.3 overs. The lead was a healthy 152. It seemed a match-winning lead at the time. By the close, it still did.