The West Indies cricket team and the Trinidad and Tobago Gold Cup footballers have sent me to the dictionary.

I was trying to find words to describe what they have been doing at the ICC World Cup Qualifier and the CONCACAF Gold Cup respectively.

I came up with three:

Catastrophic - Involving or causing sudden great damage.

Disintegration - The process of losing cohesion or strength.

Mediocre - of only average quality; not very good.

Mediocre certainly applies to the West Indies’ performances in the Qualifier in Zimbabwe and to the manner in which the Soca Warriors lost to Jamaica and the United States. The results were certainly catastrophic for the West Indies, since their defeats against Zimbabwe, the Netherlands and Scotland mean they will miss a 50-over World Cup for the first time ever. And while catastrophic might be too strong a word to describe the exit of a team that got into the Gold Cup via the protest room, T&T’s immediate prospects in international football look pretty dim, with the long-term future also not too bright.

That brings me to disintegration. This is perhaps the most apt description of what the results in Zimbabwe and the USA reflect for Windies cricket and T&T football.

Isn’t that what we are witnessing?

From the folks I have spoken to personally and the personalities who have gone on the public record, the West Indies cricket fraternity is hurting.

But very few are actually shocked by the failure to qualify. As has been pointed out, West Indies only barely got through the Qualifier in 2018. Last year, they did not get to the main phase of the T20 World Cup; so this year’s failure is a natural progression, in a bad way.

The Super Over loss to the Netherlands produced some humour that made me chuckle though.

Someone sent me an image depicting runners on the starting blocks of a running track. The runners for Ireland, Zimbabwe, Bangladesh and Ireland are all facing forward, ready to race. But the man from the West Indies is facing backwards!

Funny it might have been, but the image aptly illustrated the regression of Caribbean cricket. The so-called minnows have moved ahead of the world game’s former powerhouses. And there is no evidence that Cricket West Indies has devised programmes or policies that will successfully address the problems stymieing the game in the region - a lack of money, the lure of T20 leagues, inadequate player development and an ineffective governance structure.

Like you dear readers, helpless witnesses to the decline of a once great institution, all the CWI decision-makers seem to be doing is talking, talking, talking.

In football though, there is hardly any talk at all.

The Normalisation Committee is doing whatever it is doing, presumably trying to fulfil its FIFA mandate after two extensions of its term. But football-wise, the game here is continuing to slip in standard, without much being said by those at the very top.

The whippings by Jamaica and the USA, in which T&T conceded a combined total of ten goals and scored just once, cruelly exposed the depth in quality between the Soca Warriors and the better teams in CONCACAF. Literally, T&T couldn’t keep pace with their opponents in those matches.

Not surprisingly, there is talk now of changing coach Angus Eve. Poor fellow.

He may become the fall-guy for what is a system failure.

This “Soca” train is being derailed because over time, the administrators have not found ways to address the change in culture and social structure that have had a negative impact on how young footballers develop.

The block culture that at least once encouraged fellows to “sweat” with a football is now encouraging a completely different lifestyle. Work ethic has declined and commitment to others now falls way behind commitment to self.

These are not easy problems for a club team, zone, league, or the Football Association to solve. But the football fraternity cannot hope to raise standards when there is discord within the ranks, which seems to be the case among stakeholders.

Talk about problems? Well this is pressure!

garth.wattley@trinidadexpress.com

