PRIDE AT STAKE

The pressure is on for the Trinbago Knight Riders stars ahead of the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League T20.
This is the view of former West Indies white-ball skipper Nicholas Pooran who was one of the ‘stars’ retained by the Trinidad-based franchise ahead of the 2023 tournament.
TKR skipper Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein and Jayden Seales were also retained by the “Caribbean Knights” who were also strengthened by the return of “Champion” Dwayne Bravo.
Mark Deyal also returned to the franchise while left-arm spinner Khary Pierre was traded to the St Lucia Kings. TKR will complete their roster with international signings and draft picks which will be announced during the CPL draft show at the end of the month.
Pooran, speaking to the media on the first day of the two-day Nicky P Batting Academy, held at the Kumar Rampat Cricket Academy in Point Lisas, yesterday, said: “There is no laughing or smiling; it’s all about winning CPL this year.
“We have the best superstars in the world when it comes to T20 cricket and we obviously faced embarrassment last year and we want to win the cup this year. There is no secret about it. We need to put in the hard work on and off the field and find a way to win,” he added.
The four-time champions TKR finished last in the 2022 edition of the “Biggest Party in Sport” having won just three matches in the group stage. The Jamaica Tallawahs eventually won the tournament, defeating Barbados Pride in the final, to clinch their third title.
TKR still leads the list with four championships, though a fifth lien on the title has eluded them the past few seasons. They last lifted the trophy in 2020.
“We are all professionals and we (combined) have played more than 500 T20s, so it is not like these guys have not played under pressure,” Pooran reasoned. “We played in front of 120,000 people in the IPL, Big Bash and whatever other tournament.
“So, for us the pressure is never off. It is always there. We have self-pride and we always want to perform. But the pressure is on and a lot of players know how to deal with that pressure and this year it’s not going to be any different. We know we need to come up trumps and it is as simple as that,” the 27-year-old added.
Pooran recently returned from the IPL where he campaigned with the Lucknow Super Giants, who made it to the playoffs before being eliminated by the Mumbai Indians.