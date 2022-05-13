Pride coach cautions against complacency

Current leaders and defending champions Barbados Pride are not taking anything for granted when the West Indies Championship four-day tournament resumes in Trinidad next week.

Coach Vasbert Drakes, speaking to the media via Zoom yesterday, acknowledged that expectations will be high for his team but noted that conditions in Trinidad will provide a different challenge for all the players.

Barbados are gearing up for their third-round match against Guyana at Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair bowling off on Wednesday and while they will have West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite as well as Shane Dowrich, Shai Hope and Roston Chase in their line-up, Drakes warned against becoming complacent.

“I think the guys are looking forward to the tournament. It was unfortunate that we had a break for so long. We have been playing local tournaments which is T20 and it is not ideal but the guys are really looking forward to playing some cricket,” said Drakes.

“I want the Barbados team to play as a collective. It is not necessarily about Shane Dowrich or Kraigg Brathwaite or Roston Chase or Shai Hope, it’s about us playing as a team,” he continued.

“Again, there is not trump card for us, just some good cricketers playing the game. On the given day the guys just need to do well and it will allow you to control the game.”

“The guys are aware of their responsibilities and they are aware that as a team we have all the names and people expect us to do well but we try to keep it as simple as possible because it is a cricket game and who play well on the given day will have the majority of the control. So yes, we have good players like Kraigg Brathwaite who has been in good form but let’s see (how it goes),” Drakes added.

Asked about playing against Guyana at the Oval, Drakes said: “The players know that playing in Trinidad will be a different challenge. Playing against Guyana in Trinidad, we know they will bring a lot of spinners, we have some plans so let’s see,” he concluded.

