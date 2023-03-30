Pride hit back against Volcanoes

Despite a six-wicket haul from Larry Edward, the Barbados Pride held the upper hand at the end of the second day of the West Indies Four-Day Championship fifth round match against the Windward Islands Volcanoes at the Queen’s park Oval yesterday.
Left-arm spinner Edward returned figures of six for 45 in 29.4 overs as the Volcanoes limited the Pride to 227 in their first innings to take a slim lead of ten runs. The Pride could not build on the platform they were given by Shayne Moseley who struck 112 as they lost their last five wickets for 37 runs.
However, the Pride hit back hard before the close of play, snatching four wickets, to leave the Volcanoes reeling on 14 for four, and leading by only 24 going into today’s third day.
Summarised scores:
At Queen’s Park Oval
WINDWARD ISLANDS VOLCANOES 237 (Alick Athanaze 59, Tevyn Walcott 55, Ryan John 41; Akeem Jordan 5/44, Roshon Primus 2/44, Jomel Warrican 2/57) & 14-4 (Jomel Warrican 2/0)
vs BARBADOS PRIDE 227 (Shayne Moseley 112, Rashawn Worrell 35; Larry Edward 6/45)
—Volcanoes lead by 24 runs with six second innings intact.
At the Guyana National Stadium:
GUYANA HARPY EAGLES 122 (Matthew Nandu 22; Rahkeem Cornwall 4/27, Colin Archibald 2/27, Javier Spencer 2/35) & 48-1 (Tagenarine Chanderpaul 20 not out)
vs LEEWARD ISLANDS HURRICANES 247 (Jahmar Hamilton 58, Kofi James 42, Kieran Powell 39; Nial Smith 4/33, Veerasammy Permaul 3/51).
—Harpy Eagles trail by 77 runs with nine second innings wickets intact.