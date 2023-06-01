Primary Schools athletics in limbo

The 2023 National Primary Schools Track and Field Championships are still in limbo.
The competition was expected to run off at Manny Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella last month and there is still no clarity on whether or not it will be staged.
Contacted yesterday for an update on the Championships, National Primary Schools Track and Field president Curtis Matthews said he could not confirm the status of the competition.
Asked if he could clarify if the championships had been postponed to a later date or if it had been cancelled, Matthews responded: “That I cannot confirm at this time.
“I am unable to comment as the proposal negotiations are still ongoing,” he added.
Meanwhile, Simplex Athletics Club head coach Gunness Persad lamented the fact that the Primary Schools Track and Field Championships have not been able to get off the ground so far this year.
“I am asking the question why?” Persad said, noting that from his information the Primary Schools Track and Field Championships have been cancelled and not postponed.
“The Hasely Crawford Stadium is under repairs. The Ato Boldon Stadium track is not suitable but the Manny Ramjohn Stadium was good,” Persad added.
The veteran coach urged those in charge to “not settle for mediocrity”.
“By not having the National Championships you are settling for mediocrity,” Persad declared.