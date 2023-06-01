Primary Schools athletics in limbo

FRESH from its triumphant victory at the recently concluded Antigua Sailing Week, the Trinidad and Tobago sailing vessel Legacy is back in Trinidad waters where she will take a much deserved break until the next racing campaign. The 43-foot sailboat which was skippered by Reginald Williams, won the overall Club Class trophy after edging past its rivals the Great Alpha Centauri of London to win the concluding race of the day, which secured the vessel a first place finish in its class and division.